Summary and Results of the GRAND XX Anniversary Carlitos Jimenez Golf Tournament Celebration

We reached our 20 years!

Last Friday, December 2, 2022, we celebrated the 20th Anniversary of our CARLITOS JIMENEZ Golf Tournament. It took place on the magnificent courts of the Trump National Doral Golf Club and was presented by Braman Miami and Copa Airlines.

The celebration began on Thursday, December 1 at 7pm, with a masterful and lively Golf Clinic, which received all the players and sponsors as guests, who enjoyed an exhibition by the PGA winner, Carlos Franco, and savored the TQMUCH products.

On Friday, December 2, the appointment was at 10 am at the Tournament registration with more than 200 players competing for the "Blue Jacket" on the Red and Gold Golf courses.

This year we had the presence of the influencer Toni Costa, the PGA winner Carlos Franco and on behalf of the mayor of Miami Dade County Daniela Levine Cava, the director of Government Relations, Tomás Alcalá, attended. The 3 of them were in charge of the first PUTT. The 200 players received a personalized bag from the Foundation, accompanied by gifts from each sponsor while enjoyed a full breakfast provided by Harina Pan and delicious coffee and desserts offered by BonJour, Weston. Throughout the course, the players savored a lunch prepared by JH Carne in Vara, cigars and an open bar all afternoon. Live music was provided by Venezuelans María de los Ángeles and José Manuel, who sang the hymns of the United States and Venezuela.

After 5 hours of competition and entertainment, the tournament prizes were awarded to:

RED GOLF COURSE

1st Place Winner Blue Jacket, Jose Moncada, 2nd Place Freddy Mercado

Female Category 1st place Nancy Vergara

GOLDEN GOLF COURSE

1st Place Blue Jacket Winner, Javier Hernandez, 2nd Place Cesar Lopez

Every year we have the support of sponsors and the media, who are a fundamental pillar for the success of the tournament and the fulfillment of its main objective, fundraising for the Fundación Amigos Carlos Jiménez, which helps more than 8 foundations aimed at low-income children and youth in Venezuela. This year we were exited to announced the incorporation of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of the recipients of our aid in United States.

At 7pm, at the end of the tournament, the Grand Gala began, where EVTV, an allied channel, along with Katty Ferrer and Norma Isaba, welcomed attendees and special guests who walked down the Blue Carpet. The Gala was introduced by the wonderful television presenters and influencers Camila Canabal and Gabriela Vergara, featured the presentation of DJ William Sandoval, the great artist Rafael Pollo Brito and the special guest the King of Merengue Wilfrido Vargas.

Athletes, artists, and other personalities from the media were part of the guests of the night.

Guests were able to enjoy a Silent Auction and a Live Auction that included works by great artists such as Rafael Barrios, J. Margulis, Verónica Matiz, Romero Brito, Paul Amundarain, Adriana Dorta, William Barbosa, and Eduardo Sanabria among many others, along with priceless memorabilia from athletes such as Iván Rodríguez and Miguel Cabrera.

To this date, Fundación Amigos Carlos Jiménez has received more than $50k, with the idea of continuing to raise funds through the website www.fundacioncarlitosjimenez.org.

In his presentation, the president and founder of the tournament, Carlos Jiménez, promised to continue with this beautiful effort, he thanked each of the participants for their collaboration, many of whom have been there since the first day and have followed us during these 20 years; and highlighted the great work of the production team, who, like every year, give everything to bring smiles and brighten the hearts of so many children and young people who need it.

To close the night, the main sponsors of the night, Braman Miami and Copa Airlines, were recognized and presented with a plaque for their great support, along with golfers who had been playing for 15 years or more and were part of this amazing work.

If you need more information about our nonprofit organization, visit us at www.fundacioncarlitosjimenez.org

