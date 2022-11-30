20th Anniversary of the Carlitos Jimenez Golf Tournament, the main fundraising event of Fundación Amigos Carlos Jimenez

Committed to helping children in Venezuela and the United States.

Since 2003, The Fundación Amigos Carlos Jimenez has been dedicated to raise funds that aid children and youth in Venezuela & the United States.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Fundación Amigos Carlos Jimenez” 501(c)(3), is a non-profit organization in the United States.

Every year it celebrates a Golf Tournament "Carlitos Jiménez" as the main fundraising event, which consists of a Clinic, a Golf Tournament, a Dinner Gala, and a Live Auction.

This initiative was born in 2003 with the simple aim of entertaining and was called "Amigos Venezolanos". It was in its third year where the idea arose to change its purpose to benefit multiple schools and pediatric hospitals in Venezuela by creating a foundation called “Fundación Amigos Carlos Jimenez”.

Thanks to the generosity and support of personalities from the sports, artistic field and friends of our community throughout these past 19 years, we at, “Fundación Amigos Carlos Jimenez” , have been able to help more than 25,000 children through different organizations, such as: Hogar Bambi, Sociedad Amigos del Hospital de especialidades Pediátricas de Maracaibo, Fundación Amigos del Niño con Cáncer, Hospital Ortopédico Infantil, Hogar Clínica San Rafael, Fe y Alegria Venezuela, Fundacion Stapedium, Autismo en Voz Alta, Fundación Innocens Hogar de la Vida, Escuelas Arquidiocesanas, Fundación Ángeles del camino, Fundación Hogar Santa Ana, Amigos del niño especial, among others, These organizations provide food, shelter, education and healthcare to an increasing group of children facing the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, which is now the worst in the Western Hemisphere, with more than 17 percent of children under the age of 5 suffering from acute malnutrition.

This year we will celebrate our 20th Anniversary of CARLITOS JIMENEZ Golf Tournament presented by Braman Miami and Copa Airlines, which will take place Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Trump National Doral Golf Club. The celebration kicksoff with a Golf Clinic on Thursday, December 1st at 7pm for all players and sponsors. On Friday, December 2nd at 10am the Golf Tournament starts with more than 200 players competing for the "Blue Jacket", followed by the Gala Dinner at 7pm, with the presentation of Rafael Pollo Brito and the special guest the King of Merengue Wilfrido Vargas. The Gala will be hosted by Camila Canabal and Gabriela Vergara and will feature a Live Auction with the works of acclaimed artist; Rafael Barrios, J. Margulis, Verónica Matiz, Romero Brito, Paul Amundarain, Adriana Dorta among others and memorabilia of athletes such as Ivan Rodriguez, Jose Altuve and Miguel Cabrera.

We are also exited to announce the incorporation of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as one of the recipients of our aid.

If you need more information about our nonprofit organization, visit us at www.fundacioncarlitosjimenez.org

Sincerely,

Carlos Jiménez

Fundación Amigos Carlos Jimenez

President .-

IG @torneocarlitosjimenez

FB @torneocarlitosjimenez