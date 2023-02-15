Revvin Releases Transparent Platform Pricing

Valentin Saportas

Digital lending technology has never been easier to use…or choose.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revvin, the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform, announced today new, transparent pricing for its high performance Customer Experience Engine. Lenders now have multiple subscription plans to choose from and can select the solution that best fits their lending strategy.

“We are fully transparent about the value we’re bringing to the market, and offering more options to meet the needs of more lenders,” said CEO Valentin Saportas. “Lenders have never had the luxury of easily evaluating a platform without making a long-term commitment. We’re changing that by making it easy to get started and making the costs of operating the platform clear from the very beginning.”

Lenders can choose from among four subscription plans to get started quickly, from the basics all the way up to solutions for the largest lenders. All plans come with pre-built integrations with third-party technology partners and access to core platform solutions, such as the borrower and lender hubs.

Depending upon the subscription plan the lender chooses, implementation and setup can take as little as a few days. The lender then has the freedom to change plans as their business requires. All pricing information is detailed in the pricing guide, available now at www.revvin.com/pricing.

“There is no other digital lending platform on the market today that is as powerful and flexible as Revvin,” said Marvin Chang, Chief Commercial Officer for Revvin. “With our new approach to pricing, we are further removing the friction to both adoption and scaling.”

About Revvin

Revvin is the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern solution available in the market that enables lenders to quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, low-code/no-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.revvin.com.