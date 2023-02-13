Submit Release
Portion of main loop at Rock Cut State Park to be closed for road project - 2/9/2023

LOVES PARK – A portion of the main road loop in Rock Cut State Park near Rockford will be closed beginning Feb. 14 for a road and parking lot improvement project, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today.

The project includes culvert replacements, pavement removal and replacement, parking lot replacement, installation of bike lanes, new wayside signage, and disabled access to the new children's fishing pond.

The project requires closing the eastern half of the park, with a projected completion date in October, weather permitting. The park road will be closed from Bay View picnic area to the campground road. The maintenance road also will be closed to the public.

In addition, the bridge over the tollway to Olson Beach will be closed, but the beach area will be open from the Harlem Road entrance. Trails that lead to the construction area will be closed to ensure the safety of hikers and bicyclists.

Barricades and signage will be erected to warn visitors of the closures, which are in place to protect the public and contractors. Anyone going around the barricades will be subject to a fine of $195.

IDNR is coordinating on the project with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

 

 

 

