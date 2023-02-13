Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,059 in the last 365 days.

IDNR seeking summer instructors for Urban Fishing Program clinics - 2/9/2023

IDNR seeking summer instructors for Urban Fishing Program clinics

Page Content

​SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for instructors for summer fishing clinics through the department's Urban Fishing Program.

Fishing instructors are the department's boots on the ground at free clinics hosted around the state. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months – perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Available spots are based in the following locations: Alton, Bloomington, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago, Decatur, Des Plaines, East St. Louis, Grafton, Moline, Mount Vernon, Peoria and Springfield.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled "conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program)."

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.

"Fishing is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors, and our clinics give thousands of young people an opportunity to experience the fun of fishing every summer," said Mike McClelland, chief of fisheries for IDNR. "I can't think of a better way to spend the summer than teaching children and adults about the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation."

 

Follow IDNR on Facebook and Twitter

You just read:

IDNR seeking summer instructors for Urban Fishing Program clinics - 2/9/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.