IDNR seeking summer instructors for Urban Fishing Program clinics - 2/9/2023

Page Content

​SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for instructors for summer fishing clinics through the department's Urban Fishing Program.

Fishing instructors are the department's boots on the ground at free clinics hosted around the state. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months – perfect for teachers, retirees, students, and others who are eager to help people learn about fishing skills and ecology.

Available spots are based in the following locations: Alton, Bloomington, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago, Decatur, Des Plaines, East St. Louis, Grafton, Moline, Mount Vernon, Peoria and Springfield.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 16. To learn more about the positions, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled "conservation education representative (Urban Fishing Program)."

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program was established in 1985 to teach people of all ages to fish, to provide better local fishing opportunities, and to offer participants an understanding of and a greater appreciation for natural resources.

"Fishing is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors, and our clinics give thousands of young people an opportunity to experience the fun of fishing every summer," said Mike McClelland, chief of fisheries for IDNR. "I can't think of a better way to spend the summer than teaching children and adults about the joys of fishing and the importance of conservation."