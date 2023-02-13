Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,078 in the last 365 days.

Fall archery hunters reach third-highest turkey harvest on record for season - 2/10/2023

Fall archery hunters reach third-highest turkey harvest on record for season

Page Content

​SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.

The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.

This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.

Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year's totals.

 

  County 2022-2023 2021-2022  
  Adams 8 12  
  Alexander 7 4  
  Bond 5 4  
  Boone 6 1  
  Brown 10 9  
  Bureau 5 12  
  Calhoun 9 9  
  Carroll 10 6  
  Cass 15 21  
  Champaign 1 4  
  Christian 6 5  
  Clark 12 9  
  Clay 22 11  
  Clinton 8 12  
  Coles 5 6  
  Crawford 8 5  
  Cumberland 0 3  
  DEKALB 3 0  
  DeWitt 2 2  
  EDGAR 6 0  
  Edwards 5 1  
  Effingham 11 7  
  Fayette 13 11  
  Ford 0 1  
  Franklin 9 6  
  Fulton 12 21  
  Gallatin 4 1  
  Greene 3 3  
  Grundy 2 2  
  Hamilton 12 7  
  Hancock 7 14  
  Hardin 3 2  
  Henderson 4 9  
  Henry 3 8  
  Iroquois 11 1  
  Jackson 7 9  
  Jasper 3 6  
  Jefferson 19 25  
  Jersey 6 4  
  JoDaviess 18 15  
  Johnson 12 7  
  Kankakee 5 2  
  Kendall 0 3  
  Knox 8 17  
  Lake 6 1  
  LaSalle 11 6  
  Lawrence 4 4  
  Lee 8 11  
  Livingston 5 2  
  Logan 2 2  
  Macon 5 5  
  Macoupin 13 8  
  Madison 11 13  
  Marion 21 15  
  Marshall 5 4  
  Mason 14 10  
  Massac 4 4  
  McDonough 6 5  
  McHenry 8 7  
  McLean 6 5  
  Menard 4 4  
  Mercer 10 6  
  Monroe 9 7  
  Montgomery 10 2  
  Morgan 3 5  
  Moultrie 4 1  
  Ogle 24 14  
  Peoria 12 13  
  Perry 6 9  
  PIATT 1 0  
  Pike 16 13  
  Pope 9 9  
  Pulaski 3 1  
  Putnam 4 3  
  Randolph 21 5  
  Richland 4 3  
  Rock Island 6 17  
  Saline 5 4  
  Sangamon 3 13  
  Schuyler 8 12  
  Scott 3 4  
  Shelby 11 7  
  St. Clair 14 9  
  Stark 0 1  
  Stephenson 12 8  
  Tazewell 17 5  
  Union 12 10  
  Vermilion 27 12  
  Wabash 3 1  
  Warren 4 2  
  Washington 7 4  
  Wayne 17 14  
  White 4 2  
  Whiteside 10 7  
  Will 13 12  
  Williamson 12 11  
  Winnebago 13 10  
  Woodford 6 9  
  TOTAL 801 688  
         

 

Follow IDNR on Facebook and Twitter

You just read:

Fall archery hunters reach third-highest turkey harvest on record for season - 2/10/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.