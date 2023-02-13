Fall archery hunters reach third-highest turkey harvest on record for season - 2/10/2023
SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a statewide total of 801 wild turkeys during the 2022-2023 fall archery turkey season between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.
The total compares with the statewide fall archery turkey harvest of 683 in 2021-2022 and is the third-highest harvest total on record for the season in Illinois. The top five counties for fall archery wild turkey harvest this season were Vermilion with 27 turkeys harvested; Ogle, 24; Clay, 22; Marion, 21; and Randolph, 21.
This season, 25,373 permits were sold (excluding landowner permits), compared to 24,768 for the 2021-2022 season. All 102 counties were open for hunting. The harvest consisted of 48% males and 52% hens.
Below is a summary table of harvest by county compared to last year's totals.
|County
|2022-2023
|2021-2022
|Adams
|8
|12
|Alexander
|7
|4
|Bond
|5
|4
|Boone
|6
|1
|Brown
|10
|9
|Bureau
|5
|12
|Calhoun
|9
|9
|Carroll
|10
|6
|Cass
|15
|21
|Champaign
|1
|4
|Christian
|6
|5
|Clark
|12
|9
|Clay
|22
|11
|Clinton
|8
|12
|Coles
|5
|6
|Crawford
|8
|5
|Cumberland
|0
|3
|DEKALB
|3
|0
|DeWitt
|2
|2
|EDGAR
|6
|0
|Edwards
|5
|1
|Effingham
|11
|7
|Fayette
|13
|11
|Ford
|0
|1
|Franklin
|9
|6
|Fulton
|12
|21
|Gallatin
|4
|1
|Greene
|3
|3
|Grundy
|2
|2
|Hamilton
|12
|7
|Hancock
|7
|14
|Hardin
|3
|2
|Henderson
|4
|9
|Henry
|3
|8
|Iroquois
|11
|1
|Jackson
|7
|9
|Jasper
|3
|6
|Jefferson
|19
|25
|Jersey
|6
|4
|JoDaviess
|18
|15
|Johnson
|12
|7
|Kankakee
|5
|2
|Kendall
|0
|3
|Knox
|8
|17
|Lake
|6
|1
|LaSalle
|11
|6
|Lawrence
|4
|4
|Lee
|8
|11
|Livingston
|5
|2
|Logan
|2
|2
|Macon
|5
|5
|Macoupin
|13
|8
|Madison
|11
|13
|Marion
|21
|15
|Marshall
|5
|4
|Mason
|14
|10
|Massac
|4
|4
|McDonough
|6
|5
|McHenry
|8
|7
|McLean
|6
|5
|Menard
|4
|4
|Mercer
|10
|6
|Monroe
|9
|7
|Montgomery
|10
|2
|Morgan
|3
|5
|Moultrie
|4
|1
|Ogle
|24
|14
|Peoria
|12
|13
|Perry
|6
|9
|PIATT
|1
|0
|Pike
|16
|13
|Pope
|9
|9
|Pulaski
|3
|1
|Putnam
|4
|3
|Randolph
|21
|5
|Richland
|4
|3
|Rock Island
|6
|17
|Saline
|5
|4
|Sangamon
|3
|13
|Schuyler
|8
|12
|Scott
|3
|4
|Shelby
|11
|7
|St. Clair
|14
|9
|Stark
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|12
|8
|Tazewell
|17
|5
|Union
|12
|10
|Vermilion
|27
|12
|Wabash
|3
|1
|Warren
|4
|2
|Washington
|7
|4
|Wayne
|17
|14
|White
|4
|2
|Whiteside
|10
|7
|Will
|13
|12
|Williamson
|12
|11
|Winnebago
|13
|10
|Woodford
|6
|9
|TOTAL
|801
|688