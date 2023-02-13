Konabos Partner Akshay Sura Named 2023 Kontent.ai MVP

Akshay Sura, 2023 Kontent.ai MVP

Sura, One of Only Six Kontent.ai MVPs in the World, wins for the Second Time

I am humbled and honored to receive the Kontent.ai MVP award for the second time. This recognition reflects my dedication to community, Kontent.ai, and to providing the best solutions for my clients.” — Akshay Sura, Partner, Konabos

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konabos Partner, Akshay Sura, has been named a 2023 Kontent.ai MVP. It is Sura’s second time earning a Kontent.ai MVP, after doing so in 2022 as well. He is one of only six people in the world to receive the award, and the only individual to have both Kontent.ai and Sitecore MVP titles.

Kontent.ai MVPs are a select group of highly skilled professionals who educate the community and work closely with Kontent.ai teams to improve the platform. These MVPs share their experiences from building and maintaining projects using Kontent.ai and related tools, helping to ensure the community is welcoming and nurturing.

The Kontent.ai MVP program recognizes the most active members of the community who are passionate about innovation, improvement, and user experience. The selection process takes place annually, with the MVP committee reviewing each nominated candidate to determine the most deserving individuals. The committee looks for individuals who are willing to share the lessons learned from their projects with the community and are enthusiastic about innovations and improvements. The voting is democratic, and so far, the vote has always been unanimous.

Akshay Sura is a highly respected Sitecore and Kontent.ai expert, known for his experience in architecting, developing, and implementing complex enterprise solutions. He has a deep understanding of CMS (Content Management System) and DXP (Digital Experience Platform) platforms and how to leverage them to deliver high-performing, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for his customers.

Sura has been recognized as a Kontent.ai MVP for the second time, reflecting his continued contribution to the Kontent.ai community. He has been an active member of the community, sharing his expertise, participating in events, and supporting others in the community. This recognition highlights his commitment to excellence and his passion for helping others.

Sura said, "I am humbled and honored to receive the Kontent.ai MVP award for the second time. This recognition reflects my dedication to community and Kontent.ai, and my commitment to providing the best solutions for my clients. I look forward to continuing to work with Kontent.ai and the community to drive innovation and improvements in the platform."

The Kontent.ai MVP program has recognized some of the most talented and respected professionals in the community, and this year's recipients are no exception. They will continue to play an important role in shaping the future of the Kontent.ai platform and the community, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved recognition.

Akshay Sura, 2023 Kontent.ai MVP, talks about the importance of roadmapping with customers at Kontent.ai Horizons 2022 in New York City..