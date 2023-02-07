Six Konabos Team Members win 2023 Sitecore Most Valuable Professional Award

Konabos is proud to announce 6 Sitecore MVPs in 2023

Elite distinction awarded for commitment and dedication to the Sitecore community

We are proud to be able to boast about the many Sitecore MVPs on our team, but not because we chase MVP awards. It's because we walk the talk when it comes to our 'powered by community' mission.” — Dennis Augustine, CX Architect, Partner, Konabos

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konabos, powered by community, today announced that team members Kamruz Jaman, Dennis Augustine, Lukasz Skowroński, Hugo Santos, Mostafa Hanafi, and Matthew McQueeny have been named a Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by ®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software. Our MVPs were among only 241 worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Now in it’s 17th year, the MVP program recognizes professionals who actively share their fascination, knowledge and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences.

Selected out of more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 241 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year’s MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2022, including the sharing of product expertise and advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"We are proud to be able to boast about the many Sitecore MVPs on the Konabos team, but it's not because we chase MVP awards. It's because we walk the talk when it comes to our 'powered by community' mission statement and attract people who share that mindset, which is what being a Sitecore MVP is all about. I'm blessed to be surrounded by these people every day!" - Dennis Augustine, CX Architect, Partner, Konabos

Konabos now includes 10 current and previous Sitecore MVPs on the team. Kamruz Jaman earned his 11th Sitecore MVP, while Matthew McQueeny joined the ranks as a first-time Sitecore MVP award winner. Dennis Augustine’s win representing Barbados this year is also a first for the Caribbean/CARICOM region.

“We’re pleased that for the seventeenth time we’re honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and dedication to helping others build great digital experiences,” said Dave O’Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. “We continue to be impressed by the passion with which the MVPs share their professional and technical expertise and experience with customers and partners. They’re an invaluable asset to the global Sitecore community, and we’re truly grateful for their unique contributions.”

More information about the MVP Program can be found on the Sitecore MVP site.

Learn more about Konabos