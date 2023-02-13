The Red Dress Ball Foundation kicks off ticket sales for its sixth edition, aiming to raise over $100,000

Patrons and hosts of the 2022 Red Dress Ball Guests and Hosts on the red carpet of The Red Dress Ball

The Foundation has raised over $215,000 since 2018 for initiatives and organizations that help people living with or at risk of HIV/AIDS.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Red Dress Ball is fast becoming an annual Toronto institution, bringing together a diverse community to advocate for a world without HIV stigma and to give back to those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Today they’ve announced the release of tickets for their sixth gala fundraiser. Taking place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 8 pm to 12:30 am at Daniels Spectrum, the event aims to raise more than $100,000 for organizations supporting people living with or at risk of HIV."The Red Dress Ball is an important opportunity for us to come together as a community and make a difference in the lives of those affected by HIV," says Matt Hyams, Director of Marketing & Sponsorships at The Red Dress Ball. "This year, we're thrilled to be supporting the Friends for Life Bike Rally's 25th Anniversary and PWA Toronto, an organization that we’ve seen firsthand making a real impact in communities at risk. I encourage everyone to come out, have a great time, and help us make a difference."Proceeds from the event will be donated to the 25th Anniversary of the Friends for Life Bike Rally, supporting PWA Toronto. "We're thrilled to partner with The Red Dress Ball Foundation and to be a part of this wonderful evening," says Suzanne Paddock, Executive Director, PWA Toronto. "The support of the community is essential in our mission to end stigma and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, and we're grateful for their continued efforts to make a difference."February 14th is the perfect day to treat yourself to an amazing night of dance, drag, and glamour, all while making a difference in the lives of those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Start getting ready for the biggest edition of The Red Dress Ball yet!Visit www.thereddressball.ca for more information.#END#ABOUT THE RED DRESS BALL FOUNDATIONBased in Toronto, The Red Dress Ball Foundation is a Canadian non-profit organization established in 2018 with the mission of creating ongoing awareness and support for those affected by HIV/AIDS. We aim to raise funds for initiatives and organizations that help people living with, or at risk of HIV/AIDS.We bring together a broad and diverse community at our annual event, The Red Dress Ball, to advocate for a world without HIV stigma and give back to those in need. Our goal is to create an inclusive space for people to connect, have fun, and support a vital cause.As a foundation, we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by HIV/AIDS and we're proud to support the Friends for Life Bike Rally and Toronto People With AIDS Foundation (PWA) as our funding recipients in 2023.For more information, please contact:The Red Dress Ball Foundationinfo.thereddressball@gmail.com

