“HOT $500,000” TOP PRIZE WINNER IN LAWRENCEBURG PLAYED “FOR A LITTLE FUN”

LAWRENCEBURG – After filling up his vehicle with gas, a lucky Lawrenceburg man decided to buy a Tennessee Lottery Hot $500,000 instant game ticket “for a little fun.” The fun became much more than just a little after he realized he’d won one of the game’s top prizes of a half-million dollars.

“I’m shocked, I’m still shocked,” said Blake, a resident of Wayne County who brought his wife and their dog to the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters last week to claim the big prize. “I guess we will pamper her even more,” Blake’s wife said while petting the small pooch.

Blake purchased the lucky ticket at Murphy USA, 2148 N. Locust Ave. in Lawrenceburg.

Including Blake’s big prize, Tennessee Lottery players won a whopping $26,978,108 during the week of Feb. 5 – Feb. 11.

