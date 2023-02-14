Trendrating Unveils New Version to Identify Trend Changes Faster and More Efficiently
The new Trendrating version addresses greater efficiencies in Screening filters, Portfolio Report construction and tracking Rating History versus a benchmark.BOSTON, MA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendrating, a leading provider of data and technology solutions to the global capital markets, today announced the latest version of its advanced analytics platform. A new set of features was implemented to create efficiencies within the portfolio management workflow and help identify trend risks & opportunities quicker in this new market cycle.
History can offer guidance about what to expect after past extended bull markets, as major indices have typically experienced years of sideways moves:
1968 – 1982 - the total return for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.83%. Best year +31%; worst year -29% with 6 negative years overall.
2000 – 2010 - the total return was 0.7%. Best year +26%; worst year -38% with 4 negative years.
(Source: https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com/dowjoneshistoricaltrends)
The year 2022 exposed the inefficiency of conventional data and tools in capturing the changed market regime and helping to limit the losses across portfolios. Professional money managers and advisors need and deserve smarter market insights and better decision support systems. An active, dynamic approach is now required to navigate the ups and downs of the new cycle. Even in 2022 with the S&P 500 index down 19%, the top quartile of best performing constituents posted an average gain of 21%.
(Source: https://www.trendrating.com/evidence/)
Trendrating CEO, Rocco Pellegrinelli, says, “Many portfolio managers and advisors are starting to realize that active management can help them profit from the performance dispersion across stocks in any type of market. But they need to expand the information flow with advanced analytics and more pragmatic insights, combining solid fundamentals and validated positive price trends. Trendrating clients had an advantage of being able to spot major price moves faster by investing in A and B ratings with solid fundamentals, and avoiding stocks and ETFs that were downgraded early to C or D ratings. The new feature set that we’ve added can help users discover investment ideas even faster whether the approach is Growth, Value, or Contrarian investing.”
The new Trendrating version addresses greater efficiencies in Screening functionality, Portfolio Report construction and tracking Rating History versus a benchmark.
The new Screening Rules functionality enables users to set and save default searches for stocks, sectors, ETFs, indices, currencies, and commodities to better organize only the data a user wants to examine the most often. The Report Builder generates one-click branded PDFs for portfolios and fact sheets, for improved communication with clients and prospects. The latest update includes a drag & drop approach to customize report sections quickly and efficiently.
The Rating History now allows for the comparison of one- and five-year ratings data with a benchmark of interest. A noticeable turn-around in the AB/CD ratio serves as a leading indicator of the expected direction of the index.
Trendrating is a market leading provider of analytics and technology for professional equity investors. The company serves hundreds of asset managers, wealth management firms and financial advisors globally. Trendrating’s solution uses a rich data set that includes the key fundamental metrics and a proprietary, sophisticated model to rate securities, indices, and portfolios. The system helps with checking more boxes and delivers measurable value at several levels, including risk control, ranking, validation of investment ideas, portfolio optimization, sector rotation identification and strategy development. Learn more at www.trendrating.com.
