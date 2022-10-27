Trendrating Launches Expanded Functionality to Address the Challenges of this New Market Cycle
Benefits are improved risk control, ranking, validation of investment ideas, portfolio optimization, sector rotation identification and strategy development
The new regime is exposing the inadequacy of many conventional investment strategies. Index returns may be volatile and erratic for years. Active management will provide the opportunity to outperform.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendrating SA, a leading provider of data and technology solutions to the global capital markets, today announced a new version of the firm’s advanced strategy builder technology. Trendrating’s sophisticated technology enables portfolio managers to develop stock selection strategies that can better navigate this new market cycle.
— Trendrating CEO, Rocco Pellegrinelli
Many market strategists are forecasting that the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over. Top analysts are calling it a "regime change" in financial markets, and history provides evidence that cycles of low returns can last years.
Trendrating CEO, Rocco Pellegrinelli, says, “The new regime is exposing the inadequacy of many conventional investment strategies. Index returns may be volatile and erratic for years as the market will fluctuate with sizeable waves up and down across quarters. Passive strategies, after a decade of spectacular growth, may well prove to be unprofitable in the absence of a sustained bull market. Active management will be back in demand and the performance dispersion across stocks will provide the opportunity to outperform. Investors need better tools that generate insights and ideas that are faster to react to rapidly changing trends. Our expanded solution offers the opportunity to analyze and compare different combinations of rules to find the best strategies that profit from performance dispersion”.
The Trendrating solution is a game changer for equity investors, providing insights and increased control on the expected results. Portfolio managers gain independence in designing, testing, and optimizing their strategies with no constraints in exploring ideas and discovering the most effective set of selection rules to create their own winning strategies in this new regime. Benefits are improved risk control, enhanced performance, a rigorously documented process, time saving, and full scalability.
Trendrating is a market leading provider of analytics and technology for professional equity investors. The company serves hundreds of asset managers, wealth managers and financial advisors globally. Trendrating’s solution uses a rich data set that includes the key fundamental metrics and a proprietary, sophisticated model to rate securities, indices, and portfolios. The system helps with checking more boxes and delivers measurable value at several levels, including risk control, ranking, validation of investment ideas, portfolio optimization, sector rotation identification and strategy development. Learn more at www.trendrating.com.
John Coulter
Trendrating
+1 508-315-6313
email us here
Unlock Your Full Investment Potential