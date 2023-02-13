Perrin Conferences Announces Annual Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference
The 2023 Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference will highlight asbestos trends and feature a mock trial on March 6-7, 2023 in Beverly Hills.
Perrin Conferences will host its annual Cutting-Edge Issues in Asbestos Litigation Conference on March 6-7, 2023 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.
As the leading provider of joint plaintiff and defense national conferences, Perrin Conferences will deliver a comprehensive agenda assembled to provide the audience with the latest litigation updates such as top emerging trends of asbestos, a judicial roundtable, the insurance perspectives, recent bankruptcies, and the impact on asbestos litigation. It will also feature a mock trial exercise —The New Direction of Trials: The Overlap of Asbestos and Talc.
“We’re excited to host prominent plaintiff and defense attorneys, judges, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, and industry experts at this annual conference. Our agenda features plenty of opportunity for networking and a mock trial exercise.” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conferences chairs are:
• Lisa Nathanson Busch, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., New York, NY
• Anthony S. Guardione, Senior Counsel, Travelers, Hartford, CT
• Lisa L. Oberg, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Oakland, CA
Some of the speakers at the conference include:
• Nicholas J. Angelides, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy, Alton, IL
• Michael Brown, Esq., Nelson Mullins, Baltimore, MD
• Megan Burns, Managing Director, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Katharine C. Byrne, Esq., Cooney & Conway, Chicago, IL
• Edward Casmere, Esq., Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, Chicago IL
• Tracy Cowan, Esq., Lewis Brisbois, St. Louis, MO
• Thomas W. Edgington, Sr. Counsel, Claim Legal-SRG, Travelers, Hartford, CT
• Jill M. Felkins, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Chicago, IL
• Glenn Frankel, SVP, Head of North America PC & Claims, Gen Re, Hartford CT
• Eric P. Hall, Esq., Hepler Broom, Edwardsville, IL
• Jason J. Irvin, Esq., Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, Dallas, TX
• Anna M. Kohut, Esq., Foley & Mansfield, St. Louis, MO
• Christopher T. Layloff, Esq., The Gori Law Firm, Edwardsville, IL
• Joseph J. Mandia, Esq., Weitz & Luxenberg P.C., Cherry Hill, NJ
• D. Todd Mathews, Esq., Bailey Glasser, Webster Groves, MO
• John “Jack” C. McCants III, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC, Ridgeland, MS
• J. Lee Meihls, Ph.D., President and Founder, Trial Partners, Inc., Los Angeles CA
• Alexandra Nassopoulos, Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Boston, MA
• Peter K. Renstrom, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, San Francisco, CA
• Fred C. Schaefer, Associate Vice President, Nationwide, Wausau, WI
• Paul Slater, Esq., Senior Counsel, General Electric Company, Fairfield, CT
• Virginia Squitieri, Esq., Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, New York, NYCity, NJ
• Jay Surdukowski, Strategic Attorney, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Gary Svirsky, Esq., O’Melveny & Myers, New York, NY
• Lance Ungelsby, Esq., Ungelsby Law Firm, Baton Rouge, LA
• Nicholas P. Vari, Esq., K&L Gates, Pittsburgh, PA
• Ben A. Vinson, Jr., Esq., Vinson Law P.A., Tampa, FL
• Erin M. Voyik, Esq., Vice President, Director, Claims Legal Counsel, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Kelvin Wyles, Esq., Husch Blackwell, Los Angeles, CA
• Amanda Webber, Claims Technical Director, Allianz Reinsurance America, Inc., Petaluma, CA
• Craig Ziolkowski, Assistant Vice President, Resolute Management Inc., Chicago, IL
Participating judges include:
• Hon. Clare E. McWilliams, Circuit Court of Cook County, Chicago, IL
• Hon. Laura A. Seigle, Los Angeles County Superior Court, Los Angeles, CA
• Hon. Adam Silvera, Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York, NY
The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending approval in Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
