Dropsuite Rounds Out Leadership Team in the Midst of a Record Momentum of Growth

Dropsuite has hired key executive talent from some of the most respected names in tech to continue driving growth in the coming year after a pivotal 2022

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dropsuite, the leading provider of cloud-based backup technology to the managed services industry, has experienced a milestone year of growth and innovation and has recently made several key strategic hires to help fuel its continued expansion.The company announced today their most recent hire of Mark Kirstein as Chief Product Officer (CPO), which rounds out seven new executive hires in the past year and is evidence of the company's commitment to becoming the most valuable and trusted business partner for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).Mark Kirstein will serve as executive leader for Strategy, Product and Customer Support and Technical Account Management at Dropsuite. With over twenty-five years of related experience, Mark's most recent position was VP of Product Management and Strategic Initiatives with Market Leader, where he oversaw strategic growth and product for a number of businesses within Constellation Software, one of the most respected software groups globally. Other previous roles include Vice President of Products and Engineering at BitTitan and Senior Director of Software Product Management for the Mobile Computing division of Motorola Solutions, later acquired by Zebra Technologies.On his hire at Dropsuite, Mark says: “Personally, I'm incredibly humbled by the opportunity to join the Dropsuite team. Throughout this process, I’ve witnessed the emphasis that Dropsuite places on customer success, and the belief that partners who succeed will become clients for life. We will continue prioritizing our partners in everything we do with the goal of providing the award-winning value that our partners have come to expect.”Other Dropsuite recent executive hires:-Eric Roach was named Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales and Marketing to grow and further strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering a world-class experience to its channel partners worldwide.-Bill Kyriacou was appointed Chief Financial Officer to oversee Dropsuite’s global financial operations.-Jamie Deveaux was named Head of Channel Sales APAC, evidence of the importance of expanding Dropsuite’s presence in the region.-The company hired Manoj Kalyanaraman as Chief Technology Officer to oversee product development, engineering activities, and data science efforts.-Frederique van de Poll was named Head of Human Resources to lead Dropsuite's global employee engagement initiatives and talent acquisition efforts.-Ricky Frey was appointed Director of Global Customer Support to oversee the company's support efforts across all regions.In addition to maintaining its growth rate and expanding its global footprint, Dropsuite will continue to work with channel partners to build new data protection products and solutions specifically for MSPs.The company has been named #1 in Software Review’s Emotional Footprint and Data Quadrant for the past three years. This industry award recognizes Dropsuite’s dedication to providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction. Dropsuite's CEO, Charif El-Ansari commented on this recognition: "We are thrilled to continue this momentum into 2023, especially with our expanded and enhanced leadership team. MSPs face immense security challenges and need a partner who understands their needs and can help them thrive in this fast-paced market. Dropsuite was built from the ground up with exactly that purpose in mind."Dropsuite is continuing to hire across all organization departments. To learn more about opportunities that are currently available, please visit their website here ABOUT DROPSUITE:Dropsuite is a cloud software platform enabling businesses and organizations globally to easily backup, recover and protect their important business information. Dropsuite’s commitment to advanced, secure, and scalable cloud technologies keeps them at the forefront of the industry and makes them the preferred choice of leading IT Administrators and Service Providers globally. https://dropsuite.com