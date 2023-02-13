Fully Restored, Historic Bursteads Barn in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Grade II fully restored historic barn estate Blend of rustic trusses with a contemporary aesthetic The wide-open floor plan below flows beautifully from one area to the next. Verdant Hertfordshire, only one hour from London Easy access to vast variety of transit via car, train, & air

In cooperation with United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty, Bursteads Barn estate will auction in March via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centuries-old charm meets contemporary style at the fully restored, Grade II barn estate, Bursteads Barn, in the Hertfordshire Countryside of the United Kingdom. The property is set to auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Amy Odell of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for £5 million, with a pre-sale estimate of £3 million–£5 million, the fully restored, historic estate will auction With Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held 23–28 March via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This elegant home has gone through the most meticulous restoration process, and the results speak for themself. With a prime setting just 30 miles from London and only 8 miles to a major airport, it’s the perfect opportunity to own a country getaway without sacrificing any modern luxury,” stated Amy Odell, Listing Agent.

Rustic original barn trusses and vaulted ceilings create architectural interest while the open floor plan flows seamlessly from one space to the next. Shiny porcelain finishes, sleek gallery walls, circular accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a classic space for living and entertaining. Ideally suited for hosting a crowd, the five bedrooms provide seclusion in two wings, with one private guest wing. Two versatile mezzanine spaces hover over the main floor, offering options for a cinema, dance floor, home gym, or cozy second den. Outside, the terrace is an open space, fit for entertaining during all four seasons.

Additional features include contemporary elements, like the circular chandeliers, expansive gallery, and sunken living room; smokeless liquid biofuel fireplaces; a private hot tub and steam room in the primary suite, along with his and her spa bathrooms and dressing rooms; a chef’s kitchen with reinforced porcelain countertops, integrated designer appliances, double ovens, wine refrigerator, and ample storage; paved porcelain walkways/terrace outdoors and a heated terrace umbrella with dining/sitting space for eight; Additional spaces, including a games room, home theater loft, home office/study area with multiple workstations, and flexible mezzanine space with a hidden staircase; modern media elements with integrated sound system, three Sonos systems, control 4 integrated, Rako lighting system, and 16-way Cctv; a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest wing with private entrance and living room; and a 2-car garage with EV hookups and parking for 10 cars on the property—all with easy access to Sawbridgeworth, Bishop's Stortford, and Harlow Mill train stations just 10 minutes away, while the London Stansted Airport awaits just 15 minutes away.

“We are thrilled to offer such an incredible property in cooperation with United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty,” stated Charlie Smith, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Executive Vice President, EMEA. “Partnering our extensive database with the local expertise from Sotheby's International Realty, we are sure to gather a highly competitive field of bidders for this auction”.

Tranquil Hertfordshire is known for its historic estates and verdant countryside. Bursteads Barn is less than ten minutes from the 240-acre Great Hadham Golf & Country Club, with a championship 18-hole course, a 9-hole course, a fitness center, and a weekly Sunday roast, and a short 20 minutes from Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club. View the work of a modern master at the Henry Moore Foundation in Much Hadham or head to The O2 entertainment arena for some of the world's most popular music, sports, comedy shows and more. Burnsteads Barn is located less than an hour to Saint Albans, a town celebrated for its seminal cathedral and one of the oldest pubs in the United Kingdom, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks. Head to the Watford Big Bandstand in Cassiobury Park in the summer months for live music and warm-weather revelry. Three distinct train stations—Sawbridgeworth, Bishop's Stortford, and Harlow Mill—await, just ten minutes or less from Bursteads Barn to take you to London Liverpool Street for even more exploring, or anywhere else in the heart of London.

Bursteads Barn is available for showings Thursday–Sunday, 1-4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

