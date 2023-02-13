Submit Release
Inmate escapes from the Work Ethic Camp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (23-15)

CONTACT Dayne Urbanovsky, Director of Strategic Communications

OFFICE 402-479-5799 | dayne.urbanovsky@nebraska.gov


CONTACT Dawn-Renee Smith, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5721 | dawnrenee.smith@nebraska.gov


February 12, 2023 (McCook, Neb.) – Authorities have been notified about an inmate who escaped from the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook. At approximately 7:49 p.m. Ronald Grant #63102, was with a staff member and two other incarcerated individuals emptying trash in the north parking lot when he took off running west and headed south. Local law enforcement and the Nebraska State Patrol have been notified. 

Grant started his sentence on November 15, 2005. He was sentenced to 29 to 44 years for charges out of Lancaster County that include manslaughter, assault by a confined person and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He has a parole hearing scheduled for July 2023 and a tentative release date of November 18, 2029.

Grant is a 39-year old Native American man, 5’ 10”, 185 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

WEC is a minimum B security facility with a focus on programming and treatment in order to prepare individuals for release. Individuals housed at this facility may be permitted to complete job and program assignments in the community with intermittent supervision.  Minimum B custody is a lower custody level and is served in a less restrictive facility. 

