Cassidy Michelle and Trend Management launch Glow Giving Circle to support aid in Syria and Turkey

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media influencer Cassidy Michelle has announced today that she has partnered with Trend Management to rally her community around giving back to relief efforts in Turkey and Syria in the wake of the recent earthquake. This is being facilitated through Glow, a new community giving app which allows influencers and brands to easily create Giving Circles to maximize their social impact. To date, Cassidy Michelle has raised $18,800 to fund aid relief.

When the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the two countries early Monday morning with a second 7.5 magnitude quake occurring only 9 hours later, 13M people were devastatingly affected. Feeling helpless yet driven to act, Cassidy Michelle, Trend Management and Glow teamed up to provide an easy way for people to contribute and know their money will go to the field and serve those directly impacted by the disaster.

Glow follows a robust 35-point vetting process to ensure that their Giving Circle members can be confident that the nonprofits receiving grants are meeting a set of high standards anchored around transparency, accountability and impact.

Cassidy Michelle, shares, “I hope to empower us as a community to help those in need - together we can make a difference. Thanks to Trend’s sponsorship and Glow’s platform, we can help support teams on the ground in Turkey and Syria to bring aid quickly and effectively.”

Trend’s founder and CEO, Ted Raad, states, “We are proud of the positive impact that Cassidy is having in such a tragic situation. We knew we had to do our part to broaden the impact as much as possible.”

Trend joined Cassidy and her community in their social impact efforts by committing to match donations up to $10,000. Donations will go directly to Glow’s nonprofit partners on the ground in Turkey and Syria as they provide relief efforts to those in need. All impact story updates will be available on the Glow platform.

Join Cassidy Michelle and Trend’s Giving Circle here. The Glow app is available for iOS and Android. Follow Glow on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Glow:
Glow is a community giving app on a mission to connect and empower like-minded donors to create collective impact across the causes they care about. Through a gamified experience, users are able to pool their donations every month, vote on projects and provide grants to nonprofits who have passed Glow’s 35-point check. To learn more, visit jointheglow.com or download the app on iOS or Android.

