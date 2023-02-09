Glow Challenges People to Break Up with Valentine’s Day Gifts

The giving app is asking people to give up gifts in favor of sending their love a little further

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Glow, the app driving a giving revolution, announced their Valentine’s Day challenge to encourage people to forego flowers and candy in favor of starting or joining a giving circle to raise money for the causes they love.

Soft launched in 2019, Glow has been quietly building their giving experience to focus on addressing some of philanthropy’s greatest challenges: building trust and demonstrating impact.

Glow Co-founder and CEO, Lucas Parry shares “I have been connected to philanthropy for decades. I’ve watched the space evolve, yet, no platform that serves more than one charity has been able to solve for what feels like a black hole to many.” He goes on to say “This Valentine’s Day, we’re asking people to redirect funds that would have been spent on gifts towards causes they love and see the meaningful impact that choice can have.”

A National Retail Federation survey revealed that on average, people spend $175 on gifts for a loved one and that in total it is expected to amount to $23.9B. In contrast, since its launch, with $50,000 granted to organizations so far, Glow’s giving circles have:

Sponsored a school in Africa for a year

Helped build a sanctuary in Romania for human trafficking survivors

Supported entrepreneurs to start their businesses to provide for their families and communities

Provided mentoring to over 300 at-risk youth and children who are experiencing homelessness

Provided clean water for the people of Eswatini

Planted over 500 native trees

Because Glow follows a 35-point nonprofit vetting process, if just 1% of the national spend on Valentine’s Day gift was redirected to Glow giving circles, as an example, the subsequent grants could plant 100 million trees in the Amazon Rainforest, provide clean drinking water to 25 million people in Africa, and provide education for a year to 104,000 children...combined.

Notable creators have started giving circles on Glow as a way to expand their philanthropic footprint. Influencer, Cassidy Michelle, who has over 3M followers across platforms shares “Giving always felt one-way and I was never sure if I was making a difference. With Glow, the impact stories inspire so much confidence that my giving circle really matters. Valentine's day is a reminder to celebrate love, and Glow helps me spread love a little further by making a difference to the causes that I care so much about.”

For those wanting to send their love a little further this Valentine’s Day and join or start a giving circle, the Glow app is available for iOS and Android. To learn more about the campaign, click here. Follow Glow on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

###

About Glow:

Glow is a community giving app on a mission to connect and empower like-minded donors to create collective impact across the causes they care about. Through a gamified experience, users are able to pool their donations every month, vote on projects and provide grants to nonprofits who have passed Glows 35-point check. To learn more, visit jointheglow.com or download the app on iOS or Android.