Paylogix®, Innovation Leader in Voluntary Benefits Administration, Launches New Website
Improved Functionality Brings Easy Access of PLGX Solutions to Insurance Carriers, Brokers, and Employers
Our current and prospective clients will find updated information about the services we offer along with new features to enhance the user experience.”WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider to advance and simplify voluntary benefits administration, is proud to announce a brand new Paylogix.com. The site went live on February 9th. New features include a streamlined design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help carriers, brokers, and employers make informed decisions about enrollment, billing, and payment solution needs.
Paylogix has earned a reputation as an insuretech pioneer and innovator. The website showcases the robust suite of intuitive products and services, including the industry standard in billing and premium payment, Consolidated Billing® and Common Remitter®, in addition to Pro-Enroll®, the proprietary platform for enrollment. All designed specifically to enhance voluntary benefits administration.
“We are excited to launch the new Paylogix website. The site was designed for ease of navigation, with a user-friendly approach, and offers quick access to Paylogix solutions,” said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, president and founder. “Our current and prospective clients will find updated information about the services we offer along with new features to enhance the user experience.”
Built with both traditional and mobile viewing in mind, Paylogix.com allows access to information on the go. The website will spotlight new solutions as well as news and views about the voluntary benefits industry. Paylogix invites users to explore the new website and sign up for the Post, a monthly newsletter, at http://www.paylogix.com.
About Paylogix®
Paylogix® is the trusted premium technology solutions provider to advance and simplify voluntary benefits administration. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing processes, are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it. If you are an insurance carrier, broker, or enrollment company, interested in learning more about how Paylogix® can help provide accurate and more efficient enrollment and billing processes, visit http://www.paylogix.com or email info@paylogix.com for more information.
