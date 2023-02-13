Electrolysis capacity of over 1,065GW now in the pipeline, as part of developing low-carbon hydrogen - says GlobalData
Scaling-Up Electrolyser Technology to Meet Global Demand - Join us on March 14-16 in Dusseldorf-Neuss Germany, at the 2nd annual World Electrolysis Congress
It was a great Congress about Electrolysis and the environment in which it has to exist. Great experience and knowledge all around.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalData’s recent publication “Hydrogen Transition Outlook and Trends: Q1 2023,” highlights deals, trends, and investments as useful benchmarks to identify those leading companies driving the hydrogen market growth. Andres Angulo, Energy Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “During 2022, over 393 deals related to hydrogen were closed, representing a significant increase compared to 277 deals registered in 2021. This shows an upward trend in the hydrogen market development, which could be decisive in achieving over 71 mtpa capacity worldwide by 2030… Despite the challenging global economic conditions, the number of investments in low-carbon hydrogen increased from 600 to over 1,700 between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022. As of January 2023, 93% of both active and pipeline hydrogen projects were green, as reflected by the increasing manufacturers’ electrolysis capacity and the number of EPC contractors participating in bigger green projects.”
— CoorsTek
Join us in Germany this March 14-16 for the second annual World Electrolysis Congress
- the only event solely focusing on the opportunities and challenges of electrolyser technology
The 3-day programme dives deep into the integration, supply chain and efficiency challenges with this exciting technology that holds huge promise for the future. We will bring the entire green hydrogen value chain together including hydrogen producers, utilities, component manufacturers, financiers, electrolyser OEMs, TSOs and DSOs and much more to discuss and debate the biggest questions and solutions the industry has:
• Where is the best location for these projects?
• How do we scale-up to deliver GW projects?
• What is the current state of the market? Will electrolyser OEMs meet the demand?
• How will we develop enough renewable energy to power GWs of electrolysers?
• How do we maximise efficiency with these projects?
Join us at World Electrolysis Congress, to answer all these questions presented by 100+ industry experts, participate in our in-depth masterclass sessions, hear case studies from projects already in operation and scaling-up, and network with new potential business partners!
Additional industry experts already confirmed and preparing to meet you, include:
• Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO, Hydrogen Europe
• Dr. Stefan Kaufmann, Hydrogen Advisor to Thyssenkrupp Board, Thyssenkrupp AG
• Mascha Smit, Head of Technology, Green Hydrogen Systems
• Dr. Sylvia Schattauer, Acting Institute Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES
• Hedvig Paradis, VP Hydrogen, H2 Green Steel
• Martin Tengler, Head of Hydrogen Research, BloombergNEF
• Filip Smeets, Chief Commercial Officer – Electrolyser, Nel Hydrogen
• Dr. Sylvia Schattauer, Acting Institute Director, Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES
• Hélène Chraye, Head of Unit – Clean Energy Transition, European Commission
World Electrolysis Congress is the networking event for international collaboration and strategy, where deals take place!
"The World Electrolysis Congress is a great experience, offering the opportunity to gather valuable insights and meeting interesting contacts." Kyocera Europe GmbH
“Great place to meet key people from the electrolysis community.” Danfoss Drives
“It was a great Congress about Electrolysis and the environment in which it has to exist. Great experience and knowledge all around.” CoorsTek
“Excellent event, it exceeded expectations. Made a bunch of contacts and learned a lot.” AquaHydrex
Join us and save up to €1,000 on the full delegate price when you register by Friday 17th February.
See you in Düsseldorf – Neuss this March. #WorldElectrolysisCongress #WEC
For more information about World Electrolysis Congress:
Contact: Mariana Garibay – Marketing Manager
Event dates: 14-16 March 2023
Event location: Crowne Plaza Düsseldorf - Neuss, Germany
Organisers: World Hydrogen Leaders, part of Green Power Global
Email: mariana.garibay@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: https://www.worldelectrolysiscongress.com/
Social Media: Twitter: @HydrogenLeaders
Mariana Garibay
World Hydrogen Leaders
email us here
2070990600 ext.
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn