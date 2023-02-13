AACUC Partners with Visa to Honor Credit Union International Influencers

Visa Title Sponsor for the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Historic National Museum of African American History & Culture

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) has partnered with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to sponsor the AACUC’s African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the historic National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on February 28, 2023. The ceremony will honor and induct seven credit union leaders whose influence extends across the United States and internationally.

“Visa is committed to supporting and advancing diverse communities across the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with AACUC as the Title Sponsor for the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” said Jacque Sinatra, Vice President, Southwest Community Accounts. “Celebrating this year’s Hall of Fame honorees at a Smithsonian museum devoted exclusively to African American culture and history truly underpins the significance of each of the inductees’ accomplishments and impact in the U.S. and abroad.”

Since 2008, the AACUC has inducted nearly 60 influential credit union enthusiasts and leaders with national and global reach – notable inductees including past Credit Union National Association Board Chair Maurice R. Smith and retired World Council of Credit Unions President/CEO Pete Crear. This year’s cohort continues that tradition and recognizes the achievements of seven accomplished leaders who have impacted African-American, Hispanic and global communities including Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Canada, Ireland and Russia.

The 2023 honorees are:

• Tim Anderson, President/CEO, United States Senate Federal Credit Union

• Carla Decker, Chief Operating Officer, IDB Global Federal Credit Union

• Melinda Edmunds, President/CEO, Patent and Trademark Office Federal Credit Union

• Todd Harper, Chairman, National Credit Union Administration

• Lois Kitsch, Co-Founder, CU Difference

• George Ombado, Executive Director, African Confederation of Cooperative Savings and Credit Association

• Michael Ray, Vice President of Business Development, PAHO/WHO Federal Credit Union

“The African American Credit Union Hall of Fame is a prestigious recognition in our credit union movement because it honors those who have committed their years of service to advancing financial services and access to financial capital for people of color,” said Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO. “We couldn’t be more elated than to have Visa’s support for initiatives like the Hall of Fame that promote inclusion and equity within diverse communities.”

Full biographies for each inductee are available on https://www.aacuchof.org/hall-of-fame or www.aacuc.org/hall-of-fame.

###

About the African-American Credit About the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame History

On October 16, 2008, the AACUC unveiled an exhibit featuring African Americans in the credit union movement the first 100 years at the America’s Credit Union Museum in Manchester, N.H. Continuing with that effort, the Funding Development Committee, led by Helen Godfrey Smith, created the African American Credit Union Hall of Fame. This virtual hall of fame was created to accomplish two goals: to honor and recognize African Americans who have and are contributing to the credit union movement – many who are unsung heroes and trailblazers and to serve as a fundraiser for AACUC’s sustainability. To be inducted you must have accomplished or achieved the following: 1) provided in excess of 10 years of service in the credit union industry; 2) worked to provide financial services for people in general; and 3) identify at least four significant accomplishments, which benefited African-Americans’ and access to financial capital for communities of color.

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.