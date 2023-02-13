Glassbox Named Top 100 Software Product by G2
Glassbox received nine Best of 2023 Awards from G2, including Top Software Product, Highest Customer Satisfaction and Best Product for Enterprise
Glassbox (TASE:GLBX)
We are immensely proud to lead all digital experience intelligence companies on G2, because it’s customers who drive the recognition.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox [TASE:GLBX], a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #51 on the Best Software Products list as well as earning high rankings on multiple others. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
— Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern
“We are immensely proud to lead all digital experience intelligence companies on G2 because it’s customers who drive the recognition,” said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. “To not only be ranked highly overall but also across geographies as well as functions is a testament to the value customers derive from Glassbox, as well as the dedication our teams put into working with our customers to ensure they maximize their experience.”
This is Glassbox’s second time receiving G2’s Best Software Award recognition after earning hundreds of awards in their quarterly reports. In addition to being named to the Top 100 Software Products list, the company also received recognition as:
Top 50 Best Marketing Products (#23)
Top 50 Best Products for Enterprise (#33)
Top 50 Best Commerce Products (#37)
Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products (#38)
Top 50 Best Development Products (#28)
Best UK Software Companies (#2)
Best EMEA Software Companies (#7)
Best Global Software Companies (#79)
“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”
The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.
To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our leading digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty, growth and revenue. Through easy-to-use AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements. Utilized by companies of all sizes around the globe including Marriott, Discover, Danone, SoFi and iHeartMedia to understand user struggles, visualize customer journeys and optimize every step, hundreds of enterprises have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
Media Contacts
Jenny Gardynski at G2
jgardynski@g2.com or press@g2.com
Media Contacts
Glassbox:
Matt Erickson, Director of Public Relations
matt.erickson@glassbox.com
Matt Erickson
Glassbox
+1 952-261-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn