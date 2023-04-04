Glassbox Achieves Over 350 G2 Leadership Awards
Glassbox is the only vendor nominated in all digital customer experience categories in the G2 Spring Report
In less than a year we have more than doubled our quarterly report awards recognition from G2, which carry significant weight since they all come directly from customer feedback”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, continues to lead the Digital Customer Experience (CX) industry in the most recent G2 Report including being mentioned in 50 separate reports and garnering over 350 individual awards.
— Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern
Amongst the continually growing list of recognition from G2, Glassbox added being named the leader in Product Analytics for Enterprise, best estimated return on investment for enterprise and being number one in the mobile analytics relationship index. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential.
“In less than a year we have more than doubled our quarterly report awards recognition from G2,” said Yaron Morgenstern, Glassbox CEO. “All of this is thanks to customer feedback, which recognizes not only the incredible value Glassbox provides to a company's bottom line, but also the actionable insights gleaned from our solution to create frictionless digital journeys and the dedication our team puts into each customer relationship.”
Glassbox caters to an array of industries, verticals and domains as is evident in the over 350 awards the company received in the G2 Spring Report. In addition to those accolades, Glassbox was also recognized as a leader in the following categories:
Customer Journey Analytics
Mobile App Optimization
Heatmap Tools
Mobile App Analytics
Product Analytics
Mobile Analytics
Session Replay
Customer Journey Mapping
Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM)
E-commerce Analytics
Digital Experience Platforms
Feedback Management
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
Among the more than 350 awards Glassbox received in addition to the category leadership accolades includes easiest to use, easiest setup, best results, users most likely to recommend, fast implementation for enterprise, best estimated return on investment for enterprise and mid market leader. Glassbox was named a top 100 software company by G2 for 2022 and the first quarterly report of 2023 further demonstrates Glassbox’s position as a leader in the Digital CX space.
Today Glassbox supports over one trillion web and mobile customer journeys annually from some of the best known brands across the globe.
To learn more, view G2’s Spring 2023 Reports and read more about G2’s methodology.
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our leading digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty, growth and revenue. Through easy to use AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements. Utilized by companies of all sizes around the globe including Marriott, Discover, Danone, SoFi and iHeartMedia to understand user struggles, visualize customer journeys and optimize every step, hundreds of enterprises have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
