Chad Nuss Joins Glassbox as Chief Commercial Officer
Nuss will leverage his experience to take Glassbox’s best in class solution to next level of growth
Chad’s experience combined with our industry leading technology and the immense value we provide to customers will be instrumental in our growth and continued success”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), a leading provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, has hired Chad Nuss as Chief Commercial Officer. Reporting directly to the CEO, Nuss will lead the revenue generating areas of the organization including go-to-market strategy, new account acquisition and customer success. A technology industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in sales, product and customer success. Nuss will utilize his experience successfully scaling revenue organizations combined with Glassbox’s best in class digital experience intelligence solution to accelerate the company’s growth as it drives towards surpassing $100 million in revenue.
— Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern
“As Glassbox continues to grow and work towards our short and long term goals, it’s important to have a single unified and aligned organization,” said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern. “Chad has a track record that speaks for itself and has led multiple SaaS companies through rapid growth, IPO and acquisitions. Chad’s experience combined with our industry leading technology and the immense value we provide to customers will be instrumental in our growth and continued success.”
Chad brings over 10 years of experience in the technology industry to Glassbox. Over the last three years he has served as the SVP of Global Sales at PandaDoc, significantly growing their revenues by deploying sales-led and product-led revenue tactics. Chad is also a start-up expert and entrepreneur who has built three companies from scratch with successful exits. Additionally, he has served as an executive for five large scale SaaS organizations, leading them through IPO and multiple acquisitions.
“It’s an exciting time to join the Glassbox team, joining a company with a track record of innovation and an industry leading product is a great opportunity,” said Glassbox Chief Commercial Officer Chad Nuss. “The company is sitting on a strong foundation and I look forward to building on that foundation to accelerate growth and helping to lead the organization to achieve our goals and more .”
About Glassbox
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our leading digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty, growth and revenue. Through easy to use AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements. Utilized by companies of all sizes around the globe including Marriott, Discover, Danone, SoFi and iHeartMedia to understand user struggles, visualize customer journeys and optimize every step, hundreds of enterprises have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.
