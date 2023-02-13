Submit Release
- Vernal City receives $4.9 million for a waterline replacement

Salt Lake City (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2,881,000 grant and a $2,087,000 low-interest loan for a waterline replacement in Vernal City.

“Providing safe water systems is key to ensuring our communities thrive and grow,” said board member and Daggett County Commissioner Jack Lytle. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Board’s commitment to improving our communities.”  

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

