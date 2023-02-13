- Castle Valley Special Service District receives $2.5 million for capital projects

Salt Lake City (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $1,0184,000 grant and a $1,391,000 low-interest loan for consolidated capital projects, which include street improvements, drainage improvements, and water system improvements.

At the Feb. 2, 2023 CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following project:

Price City received funding approval for a $140,000 grant for culinary water system planning.

“Ensuring we have safe communities is key to helping our rural communities thrive,” said board member and San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams. “These loans and grants reflect the Permanent Community Impact Board’s commitment to improving our communities.”

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.