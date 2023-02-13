- Delta City receives $7 million for wastewater improvements

Salt Lake City (Feb. 9, 2023) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $2,437,000 grant and a $4,950,000 low-interest loan for wastewater improvements in Delta.

At the Feb. 2, 2023, CIB meeting, the board also approved funding for the following projects:

The town of Rocky Ridge received funding approval for a $1,144,572 grant and a $1,145,000 low-interest loan for a new town hall building.

Ephraim City received funding approval for a $560,000 grant and a $440,000 low-interest loan for road safety projects.

Ephraim City received funding approval for a $472,000 grant and a $278,000 low-interest loan for culinary water system improvements.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties from funds directed to the CIB from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the Permanent Community Impact Board benefit rural Utah by creating safer, more livable communities. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.