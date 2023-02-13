Dealscribe data now available on the Bloomberg Terminal
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce that its data on collateralized loan obligation (CLO) documentation is now available on the Bloomberg Terminal. Users of the Bloomberg Terminal can view key deal terms such as work-out limits and post-reinvestment test rules using the Bloomberg Terminal's new "Deal T&Cs" tab for each CLO.
“We are delighted to be working with Bloomberg," says Mike Peterson, founder of Dealscribe. "Documentation has been the missing piece of the CLO secondary market puzzle. Now any investor can have crucial documentation data on over 2,000 deals at their fingertips, allowing them to make well informed buying decisions quickly."
