Dwayne Bryant, Founder of Inner Vision International, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Dwayne Bryant, Founder of Inner Vision International, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Dwayne Bryant is a powerhouse. It is easy to see how he connects so powerfully to so many!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Dwayne Bryant, Founder of Inner Vision International for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Dwayne Bryant joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Inner Vision International
Inner Vision International, Inc. is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the City of Chicago, and has been granted certification as a Business Enterprise Program (BEP) with the State of Illinois.
Due to Dwayne's leadership and entrepreneurial capabilities, Inner Vision International, Inc. was accepted into Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Chicago Cohort 8, class of 2014 and Founders First Entrepreneurs Program in 2020. Upon completion of the programs, Dwayne was selected by the participating CEO's to represent the GS 10KSB Cohort and served as the keynote speaker at Goldman Sachs graduation. He also won Audience Choice for Founders First Pitch Competition.
Due to his unique ability to improve police & community relations and educate parents to the potential dangers of social media, he was awarded the 2018 EBONY Power 100 Award, and the 2020 FBI's Director of Community Leadership Award
Finally, Dwayne was a three time guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show.
Dwayne Bryant joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Dwayne Bryant discusses the newest offerings of Inner Vision International, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Dwayne Bryant joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Dwayne Bryant was amazing. The success of Inner Vision International is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dwayne Bryant on the video series.
Dwayne Bryant, Founder, Inner Vision International, A DotCom Magazine Interview