Blue Marble Geographics releases version 24.1 of Global Mapper
Global Mapper 24.1 brings some exciting new tools to an already expansive set of functionality.”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 24.1 for Global Mapper. This update includes a new tool for creating Relative Elevation Models, the ability to add 2D, 3D, or perpendicular perspective Inset Maps in the Map Layout Editor, expanded raster resampling methods found in a new dedicated tool, and more.
Adding to Global Mapper’s extensive terrain analysis tools, Relative Elevation Models(REM) can now be created with the new Calculate Elevation Grid tool. Sometimes called River Elevation Models, they are used to highlight terrain variation in a given area of interest, such as near a river. In addition, these models help to visualize aspects of the terrain that may otherwise be hard to identify in imagery or a Digital Terrain Model by looking at local changes in elevation rather than comparing elevation to sea level.
The Map Layout Editor now offers the ability to include an Inset Map. This feature adds an overview or additional perspective to the displayed data to help add reference or additional information. Options include inset maps created from the 2D workspace, the 3D viewer, and the Path Profile viewer.
The ability to resample and filter raster images and elevation data has always been available, but these options have been expanded in a new dedicated Apply Convolution Filter tool. These filters provide users with the ability to sharpen, find patterns, highlight breaks, and more in raster files.
“Global Mapper 24.1 brings some exciting new tools to an already expansive set of functionality,” stated Jeffery Hatzel, Product Manager. "Relative Elevation Model creation provides users a new way to visualize and analyze terrain data. This release also provides users with new and improved ways to manipulate their data, whether it be expanded raster filtering or new line cropping methods, and new ways to display them in the Map Layout Editor."
Creating easy-to-use, customer-driven geospatial software that provides is a leading objective for the Global Mapper application and guides, Blue Marble program development. With Global Mapper version 24.1, Blue Marble continues to commit to this goal by providing a comprehensive and affordable geospatial software program suited to expert and novice users alike.
To learn more about all of the new features available in standard and Pro versions of Global Mapper v24.1, register and join us for the ‘What’s new in v24.1?” webinar on Wednesday, March 1st.
For more information about Global Mapper and to download the application, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper/.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
