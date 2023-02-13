Explore the Rapid Growth Of The Controlled Intelligent Packaging Market: Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts 2023-2028

Rising demand for advanced packaging solutions with longer sustainability is a key factor expected to drive global market revenue growth during forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the Controlled Intelligent Packaging Market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the next few years due to its growing scope and applications. Key factors such as changing lifestyle preferences, growing demand for controlled intelligent packaging across cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries, and rising concerns about shelf-life of the products are expected to boost global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Controlled intelligent packaging consists of packaging solutions that combine intelligence with advanced sensors and recording, communication capabilities. Different indicators such as time-temperature indicators, integrity indicators, and freshness indicators are commonly used in controlled intelligent packaging to extend product shelf life. In addition, it also helps to refine quality by providing information about safety improvements and timely alerts about possible threats. Many industries have started adopting controlled intelligent packaging to provide superior consumer experience, and enhance product life. Various forms of packaging including pouches, drums, containers, and pallets are used for packing different types of cosmetic products, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle preferences, and growing demand for self-heating or cooling packaged products for tea, coffee, and chocolate are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, high cost required for manufacturing controlled intelligent packaging, low awareness about importance of controlled intelligent packaging, and dearth of skilled operators are some key factors that can restrain overall market growth during the forecast period.

Pouch Segment To Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

The pouch segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. High usage of various types of pouches for packing cosmetic products, food, and beverages, rising availability of pouches in different sizes, and growing demand for fresh and good quality food with systemic and eco-friendly packaging are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Food and Beverage Segment to Account for a Significantly Larger Revenue Share:

The food and beverage industry segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share between 2023 and 2028. This can be attributed to rapidly expanding food and beverage sector, growing demand for fresh and healthy food and ready-to-eat, packaged, or frozen food, and rising adoption of controlled intelligent packaging to increase shelf life of food products and reduce the chances of spoilage and contamination.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to factors such as changing lifestyle preferences, growing demand for enhanced packaging solutions with longer sustainability, increasing demand for packaged and frozen food, and favorable government regulations regarding food and packaging. In addition, presence of leading market players, high demand for controlled intelligent packaging across food and beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, and rising investments in research and development activities are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

Controlled Intelligent Packaging Market By Company:

• Archer Daniels Midland Co

• Celanese Corp

• Eastman Chemical Co

• Tetra Pak

• Ball Corp

• Amcor

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Steris

• Cargill Inc.

• BASF SE

• Kerry Group

• International Paper Co.

• DowDuPont

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Nestle

• Kraft-Heinz Co.

• Honeywell International Inc.

Controlled Intelligent Packaging Industry Recent Developments:

• In November 2020, Sonoco ThermoSafe announced the launch of temperature-controlled packaging made with recyclable material for life science and food and beverages industries.

The global controlled intelligent packaging market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Controlled Intelligent Packaging Market Segment By Type:

• Container

• Pallet

• Pouch

• Drum

Controlled Intelligent Packaging Market Segment By Application:

• Cosmetic Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food and Beverage Industry

Controlled Intelligent Packaging Market Segment By Region:

• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

