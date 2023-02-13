Kent-based specialist insurance broker teams up with leading digital marketing agency RankFresh
We are honoured that Acer Insurance has chosen us for their SEO and PPC campaigns”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acer Insurance, an insurance broker based in Kent, has teamed up with RankFresh in order to boost its marketing strategies online. Both companies have long-standing histories in their respective fields, but for the first time, they will be working together to achieve bigger goals.
Acer Insurance Services founders, Oliver Burt and John Lowe, are experienced insurance brokers with over 25 years in the insurance industry and have been running Acer Insurance for nearly 3 years. The team at Acer has experience in many types of general insurance. However, they do most of their work within the Showmen community where they have helped plenty of satisfied customers over the years.
“We are delighted to be working with Rank Fresh to help attract new clients such as petrol station and forecourt owners that are dissatisfied with their current insurance providers and are seeking alternative insurance solutions” says Oliver Burt, Director of Acer Insurance Services. Oliver continued by saying “Acer also offer insurance for businesses that have vehicle fleets, business owners that need business premises and liability insurance and owners of residential and commercial properties. We take pleasure in finding solutions for unique and challenging insurance requirements.”
Meanwhile, RankFresh is made up of a team of passionate individuals helping companies boost their presence on social media and search engines. This award-winning digital marketing agency, which is based in Tunbridge Wells, has supported hundreds of customers in the past 13 years, saving them time, money and stress.
They advertise themselves as having a “fully transparent” way of working, keeping their customers informed at every step of the journey with them. They take complete management of any campaigns they are assigned and are sure to improve visibility for any organisation they work with.
As well as SEO and PPC, RankFresh offers support with eCommerce, website design, Instagram ads and Facebook ads, helping organisations to increase their brand awareness and exposure while engaging with followers.
“We are honoured that Acer Insurance has chosen us for their SEO and PPC campaigns,” says Nick Lima, the Founder of RankFresh. “We work hard to create custom-built strategies that cater to specific business needs and will draw on our extensive experience working with a wide range of businesses and industries to help Acer Insurance achieve - as well as exceed - the results they are looking for. I hope this is a long and fruitful relationship for both companies.”
Ultimately, this is a fantastic opportunity for both companies to grow and learn from each other’s expertise. To learn more about either organisation, visit https://rankfresh.com/ and https://www.acerinsurance.co.uk/.
