Shallotte Urgent Care Ribbon Cutting at Carolina QuickCare: Free Lunch, Sweet Treats

Community Event features Chamber Ribbon Cutting, Free Food, Valentine’s Day Games & Prizes

As a mom & a local in this community, I know how hard it was to find after-hours care in this area. We're grateful to continue providing Shallotte residents with quality, prompt care, 7 days a week.”
— Suzy Buck, VP of Marketing & Operations, Carolina QuickCare
SHALLOTTE, NC, U.S.A., February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event on February 14, 2023 — The Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care in Shallotte and Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon on Tuesday, February 14. The family-friendly Valentine’s Day event takes place at 4612 Main St. (west of Smith Avenue, next to Burger King) to celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Shallotte location.

— URGENT CARE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —

What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Shallotte
When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 — Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at 12:00 pm
Where: 4612 Main St. (west of Smith Ave., next to Burger King)
Who: All Shallotte families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside of the urgent care!)

— Shallotte Urgent Care Open 7 Days a Week —

The Carolina QuickCare location has been caring for Shallotte families 7 days a week since it opened in the area last fall. Prior to the center’s opening, Shallotte residents had minimal options for walk-in healthcare during evenings or on weekends.

"As a mom and a local in this community, I know how hard it was to find quality after-hours care options in this area," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue providing Shallotte residents with quality, prompt care, 7 days a week.

— EVENT ACTIVITIES —

The celebration begins at noon on Tuesday, February 14, and will include many family-friendly activities:

Free Food • Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Games and Prizes • Fun Valentine’s Day Activities • Clinic Tours

Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 4612 Main St. (west of Smith Avenue, next to Burger King), on Tuesday, February 14. The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Shallotte urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareShallotte or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

