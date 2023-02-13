It's A Sweet Day USA Recruiting for Good is Hiring This Week for Sweet Tech Jobs
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps US companies find talented technical professionals for sweet jobs; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Recruiting for Good is helping companies employ america; by finding talented local professionals in a timely manner!"
It's A Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good is helping talented tech professionals land a sweet job this week.
Must be a US Citizen or US (GC) Resident living in the United States to be represented by Recruiting for Good.
This Week Sweet Jobs
1. Automation Manager C# Development in LA ($160,000).
2. Business Analyst in LA ($120,000).
3. ERP Senior Director in LA ($225,000, Plus Bonus).
4. Mid-Level Java Developer in NJ ($65/hr).
5. Remote Senior Site Reliability Engineer ($175,000, Live in US).
6. Sales Engineering (Operations) Manager in LA ($135,000).
7. Senior I/O Software Engineer on LA ($145,000).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Are you a talented tech professionals; love to land a sweet job email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com your resume today!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
