HoduCC Exploring It Omnichannel Software Solution in Canada and UK
HoduCC offers an omnichannel software solution in Canada & UK for seamless customer experience across channels. Explore its features and benefits now!DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of high-quality white-label call and contact centers, IP PBX, and broadcasting software in India, is making waves in Canada and the UK by offering its omnichannel call center and contact center software solutions to various types of businesses across industries.
HoduSoft has exclusively designed its HoduCC omnichannel contact center software for a variety of British businesses and officially bilingual markets such as Canada. The multilingual and multi-tenant features of its omnichannel call center and contact center software equip businesses in both countries to serve their customers efficiently.
The Ahmedabad-based Unified Communication (UC) solution provider presently serves more than 250 clients in over 40 countries spread across six continents.
One of the greatest advantages of the HoduCC omnichannel contact center software is it is extremely easy to set up and use and that makes it extremely popular in Canada and the UK. Apart from helping businesses to optimize time, efforts, and costs, omnichannel software is also enhancing agents’ productivity and customer satisfaction in leaps and bounds.
Some features of HoduCC's omnichannel contact center software make it a big hit in Canada and the UK markets.
Auto dialer: HoduCC omnichannel software’s auto dialer is one of the best auto dialers out there.
Predictive dialer: GetApp index lists HoduCC as Category Leader for Predictive Dialer software. Apart from that SoftwareSuggest and Capterra also rank HoduCC as one of the best predictive dialer software available in the market.
Call recording: Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduCC omnichannel contact center and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.
HoduCC has many more sophisticated features such as automatic call distribution, multi-level IVR, single-tenant and multi-tenant features, built-in CRM, skill-based routing, real-time analytics and report, and many more. The omnichannel software provides easy integration with all the major CRM platforms including Salesforce, Zendesk, and ZOHO as well as SMS platforms such as Twilio and TELNYX.
Speaking on the company’s success in Canadian and British markets, HoduSoft’s Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer Kartik Khambhati said, “At HoduSoft, we are delighted to grow from strength to strength with our HoduCC software. Even though we have tailored the omnichannel call center and contact center solution to suit the needs of British and Canadian businesses, the response we have received from many of our clients is overwhelming.”
“Our innovative call center and contact center software and other solutions are extremely compatible with remote work, using which our clients are able to coordinate with their customer service representatives from anywhere in the world. We are confident of creating strong synergies with many more companies not only in Canada, the UK, and the US but in many more countries,” he added.
About HoduCC omnichannel contact center software
The feature-rich HoduCC omnichannel contact center software is designed to provide excellent and personalized customer service. Technology and Maintenance Council recognized HoduCC omnichannel contact center software for the "Customer Contact Center Technology Award 2021.” The latest Gartner Digital Markets report names HoduCC as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.
About HoduSoft
Established in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP solution providers in India. Over the years, HoduSoft has emerged as one of the leading unified communications software providers that offer world-class communication products at exceptional price points. Apart from HoduCC contact and call center software, HoduSoft is also the maker of quality software products such as HoduPBX and HoduBlast.
