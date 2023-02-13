CAR-M Industry Landscape Analysis Report, an new market study designed for stakeholders / investors in the Pharma Sector
Report Covers Latest Development in CAR-M cell therapy, a newer form of immunotherapy that builds on the principles of CAR-T/ CAR-NK cell therapyLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report provides a landscape description and analysis of chimeric antigen receptor-macrophage (CAR-M) platform technologies and stakeholders from an industry perspective as of February 2023. CAR-M cell therapy is an approach to overcome the limitations and obstacles of CAR T-cell and CAR natural killer (NK) cell therapy. CAR macrophages bring several unique benefits. CAR macrophages can effortlessly submerge in the cancer environment.
Additionally, CAR-macrophages can decrease the ratio of tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and switch the phenotype of TAMs. Moreover, CAR macrophages play a phagocytic role in tumor cells, facilitate antigen presentation, and augment the cytotoxicity of T cells. Finally, CAR-macrophages have less toxicity and limited circulation time than T cells.
Two main approaches for CAR-M cell therapy are:
Autologous CAR-M cell therapy with ex vivo manufacturing or in vivo engineering of monocytes;
Allogeneic CAR-M therapy based in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC).
The CAR-M industry landscape analysis report brings you up-to-date with information about and analysis of:
Approaches for autologous and allogeneic CAR-m cell therapy;
Stakeholders in the field, i.e. technology companies, pharmaceutical partners and investors;
Technologies of CAR-M construction and manufacturing;
Delivery technologies: viral vectors; electroporation; lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)
Pipeline of autologous ex vivo/in vivo and allogeneic CAR-M cell therapy candidates;
Targets of CAR-M cell therapy candidates;
Proof-of-Concept with CAR-M cell therapy candidates;
Financing history and financial situation of CAR-M companies;
Partnering deals (discovery and/or development collaborations, licensing, acquisitions);
Comparative assessment.
Methodology:
This report is based on information retrieved for CAR-M technology companies and partner companies regarding discovery and development collaborations, technology in- and out-licensing and manufacturing arrangements. All information is fully referenced, either with scientific references (conference abstracts, Posters, presentations, full paper) or hyperlinks leading to the source of corporate information, such as press releases, corporate presentations, annual reports, SEC disclosures, and homepage content.
Details about R&D strategy, collaboration and licensing agreements, acquisitions, financing rounds and sources are described in the company profiles. For each CAR-M technology company, a profile has been elaborated, providing information about the company background/history, the financial situation, relevant technology, partnering deals and target & pipeline overview.
Detailed description of CAR-M technologies from four companies is provided in the "CAR-M Technology Profiles" chapter. A general overview of CAR-M technologies from the other companies can be found in the respective company profile.
Eventually, this report has profiled seven CAR-M cell therapy candidates in preclinical and clinical stages of R&D. The descriptions can be found in the chapter "CAR-M Cell Therapy Candidate Profiles" in alphabetical order by the drug code.
A detailed CAR-M Industry Landscape Analysis precedes the three profile chapters with evaluations of the companies, CAR-M technologies and the CAR-M pipeline with targets and information about preclinical and clinical experience.
What will you find in the report?
Profiles of pure-play and diversified CAR-M technology companies;
Comprehensive description and analysis of emerging autologous and allogeneic CAR-M technologies;
Pharmacologic profiles of CAR-M cell therapy candidates;
Target selection, pipeline analysis and competition of CAR-M cell therapy candidates;
Description and analysis of financing rounds (capital raised, investors);
Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals;
Sources of financing.
Who will benefit from the report?
Venture capital, private equity and investment managers;
Managers of Big Pharma venture capital firms;
Financial analysts;
Business development and licensing (BDL) specialists;
CEO, COO and managing directors;
Corporate strategy analysts and managers;
Chief Technology Officer;
R&D Portfolio, Technology and Strategy Management;
Clinical and preclinical development specialists;
Cell therapy specialists
