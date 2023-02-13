Wuxi High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Now Hiring 231 Talents Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wuxi High-Tech Industrial Development Zone plans to recruit 231 talents through headhunting, social recruiting, campus recruiting, and other means in 2023. The placements comprise 10 managerial positions (2 General Managers + 4 Deputy General Managers + 4 Assistant General Managers), 46 senior positions, 50 intermediate positions and 125 entry-level positions. All those recruited will have the identity of being an SOE worker, while 19 of them will sign the labor contract with the Construction Engineering and Management Center as contract-based employees.
These positions can be divided into eight categories according to majors, including 63 of construction engineering, 51 of economy and finance, 50 of investment promotion, 41 of management, 10 of electromechanical control, 7 of computer science, 5 of biological engineering, and 5 of environmental protection.
Candidates should be a national of PRC. There is no requirement on Hukou (household registration). They should have a bachelor or above degree with a full-time study program; for those with intermediate or above-level professional and technical qualifications, the requirement can be relaxed appropriately. Fresh graduates should graduate from a university that falls within the scope of the "Double First-Class" initiative, a university with disciplines within the scope of the "Double First-Class" initiative, or a top 200 university on the "Best Global Universities Rankings" (U.S. News version). The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 35. For particularly outstanding candidates, the requirement on age and degree may be relaxed appropriately.
Once recruited, we will provide remuneration, house purchase/rental subsidy and other subsidies, healthcare, children schooling, and other benefits. We can also offer free accommodation for 6 months to 1 year with basic daily necessities.
If you are interested, please log in to our official recruitment channel (www.nchr.com.cn) and register online.
Gao Yu
Gao Yu
