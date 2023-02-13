Marketresearchreports.com: Global Soy Protein for Animal Feed Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2029
In Soy Protein for Animal Feed Market world's top three vendors accounted for approximately 62.64% of the revenue.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soy protein is a popular ingredient in animal feed, as it is a high-quality source of protein that can help improve the growth and development of livestock. Using soy protein in animal feed can help increase the feed's overall protein content, which can lead to improved weight gain, feed efficiency, and overall animal health.
Soy protein isolate is a highly purified form of soy protein commonly used in animal feed. It removes most fat, carbohydrates, and fiber from soybeans, leaving behind a highly concentrated protein product. The high protein content and good digestibility of soy protein isolate make it an attractive option for use in animal feed.
Soy protein concentrate is a less highly purified form of soy protein, with lower protein content and higher levels of carbohydrates, fat, and fiber than soy protein isolate. It is commonly used in animal feed as a source of protein and energy and is often used in combination with other protein sources to provide a balanced diet for livestock.
Soy Protein for Animal Feed market size
The global Soy Protein for Animal Feed market was valued at US$ 1,125.71 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,399.38 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
The major global manufacturers of Soy Protein for Animal Feed include Hamlet Protein, CJ Selecta, ADM, Caramuru Alimentos, Nordic Soya, Wilmar, Nutraferma, Fujian Changde Protein Science and Technology, and Meca Group, etc. In 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately 62.64% of the revenue.
Soy Protein for Animal Feed Market Size and Segment
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Soy Protein for Animal Feed, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Soy Protein for Animal Feed.
The Soy Protein for Animal Feed market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K MT) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Soy Protein for Animal Feed market comprehensively. Regional market sizes concerning products by Type, application, and players are also provided.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
The report will help the Soy Protein for Animal Feed manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by Type, by Application, and by regions.
By Company
Hamlet Protein
CJ Selecta
ADM
Caramuru Alimentos
Nordic Soya
Wilmar
Nutraferma
Fujian Changde Protein Science and Technology
Meca Group
Shandong Zhongyang Biotechnology
Segment by Type
Concentrated Soy Protein
Isolated Soy Protein
Others
Segment by Application
Aqua Feed
Poultry Feeds
Pig Feeds
Others
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Brazil
