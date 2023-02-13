Ooredoo Qatar Successfully Deploys Telenity's VAS Consolidation Platform (VCP) Solution

Ooredoo Qatar Deploys Telenity's VAS Consolidation Platform Solution

Telenity today announced that its VAS Consolidation Platform™ (VCP) Solution is successfully deployed by Ooredoo Qatar.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenity, a trusted vendor to telecom operators in the value-added services domain for over two decades, has been asked by Ooredoo Qatar to revisit the design, capacity, and functionality of its deployment at Ooredoo Qatar as a part of its preparation for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The project envisioned upgrades to provide active-active GR site redundancy, flexible capacity handling on a fully virtualized environment, and full integration with Ooredoo Qatar OSS/BSS systems.

The implementation of these upgrades was completed ahead of the World Cup as planned, and the system performed exceptionally well despite the heavy incoming traffic load during the whole event.

In order to ensure the success of the project, the Telenity Managed Services team provided ITIL-based 24/7 support to Ooredoo Qatar, including a dedicated team of senior engineers, designers, and product owners.

"We are honored to prove once again the flexibility, scalability, and reliability of Telenity's VAS Consolidation solution, even during a global event such as the World Cup," said Ozan Kahraman, the Sales Director of Telenity.

"Our key success criteria were performance, capacity, and resilience, and we are proud to have achieved all three targets with Telenity's solutions at Ooredoo Qatar," said Mr. Mohammed Al-Zaidan, the Head of Active, Senior Director at Ooredoo Qatar. "We still have a lot to do, and our target is to monetize the investments we have made in 2023 and beyond."

ABOUT TELENITY

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Telenity has delivered its solutions and services globally to more than 40 service providers serving more than 1.5 billion mobile users.

“Disclaimer: Telenity is not affiliated with or sponsored by FIFA. The use of the term 'FIFA World Cup' in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not imply any official association with or endorsement by FIFA."

