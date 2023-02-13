Meet The Luxury Travel Advisor: How Michele Chubalashvili Is Revolutionizing The Travel Industry With Her Powerful Brand
A successful travel expert who is changing the luxury market by helping people travel safely, in style and with a full itinerary at hand.
I would teach today's generation to raise children with love of travel and the world in general. As it is a great place to be in and not many get to experience it through their own eyes.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michele Chubalashvili is a successful Georgian-Israeli businesswoman, owner and a top luxury travel advisor at Vitas Travel. She raised three wonderful children and takes pride in being a young grandmother. Her life took a turn not by coincidence, as she is always driven and ambitious. In her early 20's, Michele decided to work for a renowned travel company. She was hired by Vitas Travel that she then ended up acquiring that year and running it as the top global luxury travel expert. Michele seizes the day by providing exceptional customer service to her clients and even joins her private groups while traveling globally. Starting out, Michele had exceptional knowledge in geography and was concerned about running her business successfully. Little did she know that she was a natural at engaging with the clientele and ended up increasing the company's business by 300% in less than a year. Later that year, she decided to buy her employer out and moved the business to a better location. Of course, having her ex-husband's profession also helped at that time as he was a successful private pilot. "Knowing the right people and mingling in the right circles is the key to any business to increase productivity and sales," reveals Michelle.
— Michele Chubalashvili
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?
Michele Chubalashvili: There were many stories that I would say were interesting that happened to me as I was a young entrepreneur but one truly stands out and that would probably be meeting the officials of other countries, without going into specifics I had a pleasure of meeting the head of Israeli intelligence service. I loved that meeting because my son who was about 8 years old at that time (now 24) was fascinated with the Israeli Army so he was explaining to him about the pros and cons.
LZ: Super! What does success look like for you?
MC: I always go by what I believe. Maybe I am not changing the world but I believe in changing the people's situation one person at a time and to me it means I am changing their world. I try to be charitable mostly on a private basis however I do belong to organizations such as the Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation that does annual feeding of underprivileged communities and personally donating my time to them. I would teach today's generation to raise children with love of travel and the world in general. As it is a great place to be in and not many get to experience it through their own eyes. I would build a charitable organization to be able to provide for less capable and try to uplift them so they can believe they are capable of doing it on their own.
LZ: None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?
MC: Well, the only person at that time that believed in me that I could do what I am doing today is my ex-husband, David. He was the one that convinced me that I can do this and with his background and knowledge of companies and people that owned it were very crucial to my success. Although we are no longer together, I will always give credit to him since he encouraged me to do what I love and know how to do and feel this is not what I do but it is who I am today. A luxury travel advisor.
LZ: What advice would you offer women who are starting out today in their business venture?
MC: Well at the time when I started business, women were not welcomed into the circle of Entrepreneur's as much as they are today. I had to prove myself literally each and every day that I was capable and knowledgeable for them to trust my company to give the service I am providing. I think today we have it much easier to go after and achieve what we want no matter the hurdles. I can only speak from my experience that at that time we could not even get funding, we borrowed money privately and were very lucky that we were able to pay it back within a year after I started my company. Today, however with all the technology available and the loans are given to entrepreneurs, all we have to do is dream and reach that dream and goal with much less obstacles than we used to have. Just believe in yourself and you are 50% there.
LZ: Ok, thank you for that. Looking back, what do you wish someone has told you before starting out in owning your business?
MC: My five things I wish someone had told are as follows, from the beginning of your business know your brand, that's a must. Never compromise your value or you will be eaten alive. Be confident and trust yourself in what you do from day one. Always have a plan B, to elaborate, in my business after first bombing of the World trade center the business was shut down for 2 weeks, so having a plan B is vital. And finally, always be relevant in your industry. As time changes, so are the products and the way we sell so it is crucial to be attractive in the brand that we sell.
Today, Michele personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others. As a person of great influence, Michele inspires the younger generation of aspiring travel experts. Her travel stories bring people together from all walks of life. She partners with ZavoMedia PR Group, that firmly supports her vision of building a strong global brand that brings travelers together who are looking to create everlasting memories in epic places of the world.
Heather Peterson
ZavoMedia PR Group
hello@zavomediapr.com