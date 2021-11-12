Live Chat Software Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Outlook and Forecast

Global Live Chat Software Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Live Chat software Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global live chat software market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.

Live chat software is an online customer service platform that allows businesses to engage with website visitors in real-time. It includes online chat, help desk, and web analytics capabilities that offer quick responses, better brand interactions, proactive support, and a personalized customer experience. This enhances user engagement and retains customers for longer hauls. Implementing a live chat solution also helps to capture visitor information and reduce bounce rate, which further aids in launching campaigns based on user behavior.

Live Chat Software Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of live chat software can be accredited to the rising need to improve customer relation management (CRM). In line with this, the widespread product adoption across several industry verticals to enable real-time interaction and improve services are propelling the market growth. In line with this, rapid urbanization, particularly in developing regions, has encouraged various small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to deploy cloud-based live chat software to expand their reach, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, key players are offering automated pop-up messages, co-browsing and other features to enhance customer experience, which is fueling the market growth.

Global Live Chat Software Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Comm100 Network Corporation, Freshdesk Inc. (Freshworks Inc.), Kayako, LiveChat Inc., Liveperson Inc., Logmein Inc., Provide Support LLC, Pure Chat Inc., SnapEngage LLC and Zendesk Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, deployment type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Informational Live Chat Systems

Customer Service Live Chat Systems

Sales Live Chat Systems

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

IT and Consulting

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

