Urgent Care in Lillington Now Open - Carolina QuickCare

LILLINGTON, NC, U.S.A., February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new urgent care in Lillington, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open for walk-in care 7 days a week at 41 Bain St. (across from Sheetz). The family-friendly medical center is open to patients of all ages and has a lab and X-ray onsite, offering convenient and affordable alternatives to emergency room services.

The Carolina QuickCare location in Lillington is open evenings and weekends for walk-in care to fit busy schedules:

● Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
● Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

"We're thrilled to open the doors of our new urgent care facility in Lillington," said Suzy Buck, Vice President of Marketing and Operations.

"We look forward to providing Lillington families with access to quick, affordable, walk-in medical care 7 days a week."

No appointment is ever necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but patients can opt to check in online if preferred.

— Convenient Urgent Care & Affordable Services —

Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. In addition to illness and injury visits, we also offer physicals and evaluations.

The Lillington urgent care facility provides the following services 7 days a week:

COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu care • Rashes • Insect bites • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB testing • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more

Residents are invited to visit the new urgent care at 41 Bain St, Lillington, NC 27546, during business hours.
Learn more about the Lillington location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, and follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareLillington or https://instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/

Jen VanAntwerp for
Carolina QuickCare
