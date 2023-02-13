Kent Imaging CEO, Pierre Lemire, featured on cover of HealthTech Magazine

Pierre Lemire, is HealthTech magazine’s feature cover story in their latest issue (January 2023)

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging's CEO, is HealthTech magazine’s feature cover story in their latest issue (January 2023). Pierre Lemire shares the history of the company, how he personally became involved at Kent, and the journey to producing an advanced imaging device that is changing the game in wound care, limb preservation and reconstructive surgery.

That product is SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared (NIR), reflectance-based technology that measures tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) in superficial tissue using multiple wavelengths of NIR light. Snapshot provides users with a tissue oxygenation map to support medical decision-making, for tracking and trending oxygenation, and for evaluating tissue viability in wound and surgical care in a single portable device. SnapshotNIR offers a truly different way to look at wound healing.

Pierre Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 35 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging. His past roles as a CTO at Autodesk Inc., and co-founder of Calgary Scientific provide key experiences that he uses to guide innovation at Kent Imaging. One of the company’s key values is a pioneering spirit. Lemire elaborates, “(At Kent) we focus on boldly experimenting and doing things that have not been done before. We love what we do, and we work hard to accomplish our goals.”

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.