National Touring Act Cedars Cedars Releases Wasteland

Unstoppable Touring Band On Fire

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National touring band on the radar, Cedars, releases new hit single, Wasteland. Wasteland is a cinematic musical experience reliving the easiness and uneasiness of being stuck in an unhealthy dynamic. A songwriting journey penned about the many things, people and relationships that don’t actually give us what we need and the settling that comes along with such patterns. Always creating a sonically sound environment for storytelling to rise to the top, Cedars is a driving, pulsing undercurrent of musical talents and excellence. More than just a band, Cedars finds it's vision in community, a community driven by the idea that beauty can save the world. Led by longtime friends Sandeigh Kennedy and Drew Heaton, together they blend industrial and organic textures, drawing disparate elements to marry complex sonic landscapes with compelling stories. Gritty synths and wispy vocals; hard hitting beats and delicate textures are the tools used to tell powerful, authentic stories that explore truth and beauty. In their new offering with Wasteland, we are once again reminded that the more we repeat unhealthy patterns, or get stuck in the limiting beliefs about who we are, the more life and vibrancy we unwittingly miss out on. Self love is the only way out of the Wasteland. Listen to Wasteland today at Spotify and add to your favorite 2023 playlists. Share, download and learn more about the enigmatic Cedars. Hailing out of central Texas and taking over the world, one passionate, meaningful musical story at a time.