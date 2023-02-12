Emily Daccarett Releases New Single Yours Always

LA Star On The Rise Emily Daccarett

LA Artist On The Rise

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emily Daccarett releases hot new single, Yours Always just in time for the month of love. LA songstress and top fashion designer, Emily Daccarett is a rising star on the LA scene. Daccarett creates an immersive world of storytelling through music, film, and fashion and lives by the fabulous mantra that music and fashion cannot be separated. Each of Emily's artistic directions begin with a beat that forms a story and her new offering with Yours Always stays true to her musical brand with sultry lyrical delivery and passionate vocal stirrings. Consistently creating a symbiotic flow between her two loves and two greatest talents, Emily uses sound as her tool in an ever evolving world in desperate need of passion, fashion and unconditional love. A graduate of The Instituto Marangoni in Paris and the prestigious Ecole De La Chambre Syndicale de La Couture Parisienne, Daccarett also graduated from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles and never ceases to amaze and surprise with her independent music, art and fashion releases. Ever pushing the boundaries of her imagination through thought provoking lyrical content and rhythms, Yours Always proves to be another feather in the beautiful haute couture hat of Emily's musical stylings. February is a spectacular month for the release of this love anthem and one can only imagine the beautiful runway shows inspired by this forward thinking, dramatically cinematic music. Yours Always is a single to download, share and add to your 2023 favorite playlists. Daccarett reminds us why we choose to fall in love with others, with life and with ourselves again and again in this tumultuous lifetime. Listen to Yours Always on Spotify today and learn more about LA star on the rise, Emily Daccarett.