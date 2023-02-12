INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") TTCF investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2022, after market hours, Tattooed Chef announced that it would be restating its financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present and should no longer be relied upon, revealing that revenue had been overstated by $5,436,000 for fiscal 2021.

On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $0.44, or 9.8%, in after-hours trading, to open at $4.05 per share on October 13, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tattooed Chef securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

