Morning Ag Clips expands coverage to Tennessee

Tennessee is the latest available edition of the Morning Ag Clips daily eblast.GREENWICH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It’s Valentine’s Week! And we couldn’t think of a better way to show our love than by launching another state edition to the Morning Ag Clips roster," stated Kate Ziehm, President of Morning Ag Clips.
Statistically, Tennessee is second in the nation in meat goat inventory, and ranks in the top five states in production of tobacco, fresh market tomatoes, and snap beans. Tennessee’s number one commodity in terms of cash receipts is cattle and calves, followed by soybeans, broilers, nursery crops and corn. The state motto of Tennessee is “Agriculture and Commerce” and its nickname is the “Volunteer State”–refering to the War of 1812 when thousands of brave Tennessean men volunteered to Governor Blount’s call for enlistment.
"I can’t wait to learn more about what is happening and going on in Tennessee," said Ziehm. "We are very excited to send our Tennessee edition subscribers their first daily e-news."
Patrick Moran is the Tennessee editor for Morning Ag Clips. Feel free to reach out to him (patrick@morningagclips.com) if you have any feedback, pertinent submissions, or questions.
