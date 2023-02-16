Morning Ag Clips Launches "Cultivating Ag Careers" Series
"Cultivating Ag Careers" will introduce agriculture students and FFAers to the wide variety of careers that exist in agricultureGREENWICH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morning Ag Clips is excited to announce the launch of a new series highlighting careers found in the agriculture industry. “Cultivating Ag Careers” will introduce agriculture students and FFAers to the wide variety of careers that exist in agriculture. Each week a new individual will be introduced and share about their work, how they got there, and what role their job plays in the wide world of agriculture.
Statistics from 2021 report that there were 21.1 million U.S. jobs that were related to the agricultural and food sectors. This accounted for 10.5 percent of all U.S. employment.* While the farmer working in the field is what most often comes to mind when thinking of agriculture, there are a number of other ag-related career options that often go under the radar. Agronomists, mechanics, engineers, scientists, researchers, veterinarians, and so many other jobs are involved in the ag industry, and we will use these interviews to highlight them. Students will be able to learn about many different careers that exist in agriculture from those who work them!
Tricia Jordan, Food Scientist at Mars Wrigley, was the first featured guest on Wednesday, February 15th. Read about her journey on Morning Ag Clips.
Tune in each Wednesday to learn more about the different jobs and personalities that make up the ag industry!
*USDA ERS - Ag and Food Sectors and the Economy
Brittany Jenks
Morning Ag Clips
+1 518-925-6619
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram