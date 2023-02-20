Submit Release
SCG Corporate Services Launches New Website for Applying for Company Corporate Identifier Registration Numbers

SCG Corporate Services Ltd Launches New Website for Applying for ISIN, CUSIP, LEI/GMEI and Bloomberg FIGI.

We are simply meeting a demand for easier and a more cost effective process for obtaining your company or fund corporate security identifier.”
— Mr. Douglas Fathers, Founder and CEO
NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCG Corporate Services Ltd, a global leader in corporate & financial services, announced today the launch of their new website www.applyforisin.com which provides an easy one-stop-shop for applying for International Securities Identification Numbers (ISIN). This new website simplifies and streamlines the process of applying for an ISIN, providing customers with a comprehensive suite of online tools to help them secure their ISIN quickly and easily.

The new website makes it easier than ever before to apply for ISIN Number, CUSIP Number, LEI Number, or Bloomberg FIGI with its intuitive design, step-by-step instructions, and easy online payment. Customers can securely submit their application online, pay online, and will be notified when their corporate identifier has been issued.

About SCG Corporate Services Ltd

SCG Corporate Services Ltd is a global leader in corporate & financial services industry, providing the investment fund industry with products and services for the past 18 years. Our presence spans multiple major jurisdictions, such as the British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada, Panama and the United States.

We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality of service, ensuring that all our operations are conducted with the utmost integrity and excellence. Our goal is to be the leading provider of financial services in the industry, offering timely and accurate solutions that help our clients succeed.

Douglas Fathers
SCG Corporate Services
contact@applyforisin.com
