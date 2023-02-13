Submit Release
SCG Corporate Services Announces Launch of a New Website for Easy Incorporating of Tax Efficient Companies

SCG Corporate Services Ltd Launches SCGIBC a One-Stop-Shop for Incorporating Companies in the Caribbean’s tax efficient countries.

we are hoping that the new website, scgibc.com, will make the incorporation process easier, faster, and more affordable to clients.”
— Mr. Douglas Fathers, Founder and CEO
NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, THE BAHAMAS, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCG Corporate Services Ltd, a global leader in corporate & financial services, announced today the launch of their new website www.scgibc.com which provides an easy one-stop-shop for incorporating companies in the The Bahamas, British Virgin Islands (BVI), and the Cayman Islands. This is a major launch that will make it easier than ever before to incorporate and manage your company in a tax efficient jurisdiction.

The new website allows customers to quickly select their desired business jurisdiction, company type, as easily access useful information on registering a company. Customers can also take advantage of an array of services offered by SCG such as bank account opening assistance, nominee directorships, professional advice on corporate structure, online identity verification, and more.

About SCG Corporate Services Ltd

SCG Corporate Services Ltd is a global leader in corporate & financial services industry, providing the investment fund industry with products and services for the past 18 years. Our presence spans multiple major offshore jurisdictions, such as the British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Canada, Panama and the United States.

We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality of service, ensuring that all our operations are conducted with the utmost integrity and excellence. Our goal is to be the leading provider of financial services in the industry, offering timely and accurate solutions that help our clients succeed.

Douglas Fathers
SCG Group
contact@scgsv.com
